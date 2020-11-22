Sports

NFL SCHEDULE

UNDATED (AP) — Pittsburgh brings an unbeaten record into Jacksonville this afternoon when it plays a Jaguars team that has only one win on the season. But the Steelers don’t play particularly well in Jacksonville, though they’ve managed to squeeze out victories in their past three trips. While their running game has sagged a bit, there’s nothing wrong with the defense. The Steelers have at least one sack in 66 consecutive games, three shy of Tampa Bay’s NFL record set between 1999 and 2003.

Two strong 6-3 teams meet in Baltimore, with Tennessee visiting. The Titans’ superb running back Derrick Henry is second in the NFL in rushing with 946 yards and has five 100-yard rushing games this season. But the Ravens lead the NFL in fewest points allowed per game (18.3), forced fumbles (17) and fumble recoveries (10).

Other early starts have Atlanta in New Orleans to play the Saints, Washington getting a visit from Cincinnati, Detroit visiting Carolina, the Patriots in Houston, and Cleveland hosting the Eagles.

Later this afternoon, the Packers visit Indianapolis. The Colts have been something of a secret at 6-3, tied with Tennessee atop the AFC South. Green Bay (7-2) is solidly in control of the NFC North and in strong position to pursue the conference’s top seed and lone playoffs bye.

Miami visits Denver, where where the Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa could match Ben Roethlisberger as the only quarterbacks in the past 40 years to win their first four starts as a rookie. Roethlisberger won his first 13 starts in 2004. The Dolphins’ five-game winning streak is their longest since 2016.

The winless New York Jets are in Los Angeles to play a Chargers team that’s only won two games this season. 4:05 p.m.

And if Dallas is going to record its third win of the season in Minnesota this afternoon, the Cowboys will have to slow Vikings running back Dalvin Cook.

The Sunday night game has the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas to play the Raiders. The Raiders believe they are prepared for a shootout against Patrick Mahomes and Co. Mahomes has 25 touchdown passes and one interception, and KC will be looking to score at least 23 points for an NFL-record 24th straight game. But Las Vegas has its running game tuned up — the Raiders have run for at least 150 yards in three straight games. And Derek Carr had one of his best games in a win over the Chiefs last month, with 347 yards passing and three TDs.

Off this week are Chicago (5-5), the New York Giants (3-7), Buffalo (7-3) and San Francisco (4-6).

WORLD CUP SKIING-WOMEN’S SLALOM

Vlhova wins 2nd slalom in 2 days, Shriffin finishes 5th

LEVI, Finland (AP) — Petra Vlhova has beaten Michelle Gisin Sunday to clinch her second World Cup slalom win in two days. Mikaela Shiffrin placed fifth.

Vlhova and Gisin shared the lead after the opening run but the World Cup discipline champion from Slovakia beat her Swiss opponent by 0.31 seconds in the final leg. Katharina Liensberger of Austria was half a second behind in third.

Shiffrin competed in her second race after a 10-month break after coming runner-up to Vlhova on Saturday. Shiffrin missed the podium in a slalom race for the first time in nearly three years.