Sports

T25 FOOTBALL-POLL

AP Top 25: Alabama now unanimous No. 1; Northwestern to 11

UNDATED (AP) — Alabama is now a unanimous No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll, and Northwestern has moved up to No. 11 for its best ranking in 24 years.

For the second straight week, the top eight teams in the poll held their spots. The Crimson Tide received all 62 first-place votes after beating Kentucky 63-3, making Alabama the first unanimous No. 1 this season and the first team to do it in the regular season since 2018.

Notre Dame was No. 2, followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A&M. Florida was No. 6 and No. 7 Cincinnati and No. 8 BYU also held their spots. The rest of the top 10 was No. 9 Miami and Oregon.

Northwestern moved up eight spots after beating Wisconsin 17-7 to improve to 5-0. The Badgers slipped eight spots to 18th. The Wildcats were last ranked this highly in 1996. The year after their surprising run to the Rose Bowl, coach Gary Barnett’s team reached a high of No. 10.

No. 12 Indiana dropped three spots after putting a scare into Ohio State in the Big Ten’s other top-25 matchup Saturday. The Buckeyes beat the Hoosiers 42-35 after leading 35-7.

NFL SCHEDULE

Halftime scores

UNDATED (AP) — The undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled in their visits to Jacksonville, and the Jaguars got on the scoreboard first this afternoon. But the Steelers responded by putting up 17 points, heading into halftime with a 17-3 lead.

Also at the half, the Ravens held a 14-10 lead over the Titans. The Carolina Panthers were up 7-0 over the Detroit Lions, and the Browns also had a 7-0 advantage in their game versus the Eagles. The Texans led the Patriots 21-7, while the Bengals had a two-point edge over the Washington football team, 9-7. And in New Orleans, the Saints led the Falcons 10-9.

Coming up this afternoon, the Packers visit Indianapolis. The Colts have been something of a secret at 6-3, tied with Tennessee atop the AFC South. Green Bay (7-2) is solidly in control of the NFC North and in strong position to pursue the conference’s top seed and lone playoffs bye.

Miami visits Denver, where where the Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa could match Ben Roethlisberger as the only quarterbacks in the past 40 years to win their first four starts as a rookie. Roethlisberger won his first 13 starts in 2004. The Dolphins’ five-game winning streak is their longest since 2016.

The winless New York Jets are in Los Angeles to play a Chargers team that’s only won two games this season. 4:05 p.m.

And if Dallas is going to record its third win of the season in Minnesota this afternoon, the Cowboys will have to slow Vikings running back Dalvin Cook.

The Sunday night game has the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas to play the Raiders. The Raiders believe they are prepared for a shootout against Patrick Mahomes and Co. Mahomes has 25 touchdown passes and one interception, and KC will be looking to score at least 23 points for an NFL-record 24th straight game. But Las Vegas has its running game tuned up — the Raiders have run for at least 150 yards in three straight games. And Derek Carr had one of his best games in a win over the Chiefs last month, with 347 yards passing and three TDs.

Off this week are Chicago (5-5), the New York Giants (3-7), Buffalo (7-3) and San Francisco (4-6).

WORLD CUP SKIING-WOMEN’S SLALOM

Vlhova wins 2nd slalom in 2 days, Shriffin finishes 5th

LEVI, Finland (AP) — Petra Vlhova has beaten Michelle Gisin Sunday to clinch her second World Cup slalom win in two days. Mikaela Shiffrin placed fifth.

Vlhova and Gisin shared the lead after the opening run but the World Cup discipline champion from Slovakia beat her Swiss opponent by 0.31 seconds in the final leg. Katharina Liensberger of Austria was half a second behind in third.

Shiffrin competed in her second race after a 10-month break after coming runner-up to Vlhova on Saturday. Shiffrin missed the podium in a slalom race for the first time in nearly three years.