Sports

NFL SCHEDULE

Steelers dominate skidding Jaguars 27-3, remain unbeaten

UNDATED (AP) — Pittsburgh’s most dominant defensive performance of the season kept the Steelers perfect. Terrell Edmunds and Minkah Fitzpatrick intercepted two passes each and the Steelers steamrolled their way to 10-0 with a 27-3 win in Jacksonville on Sunday.

Rookie quarterback Jake Luton looked lost most of the day against the Steelers, who allowed just 206 yards and finished with two sacks. They celebrated each turnover by running into the end zone and posing for the cameras.

Ben Roethlisberger and Co. gladly shared the spotlight with one of the league’s most disruptive defenses.

Coming up later tonight, has the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas to play the Raiders. The Raiders believe they are prepared for a shootout against Patrick Mahomes and Co. Mahomes has 25 touchdown passes and one interception, and KC will be looking to score at least 23 points for an NFL-record 24th straight game.

But Las Vegas has its running game tuned up — the Raiders have run for at least 150 yards in three straight games. And Derek Carr had one of his best games in a win over the Chiefs last month, with 347 yards passing and three TDs.

Off this week are Chicago (5-5), the New York Giants (3-7), Buffalo (7-3) and San Francisco (4-6).

Elsewhere around the NFL:

— It appears that Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow’s rookie season is done six games early. Burrow was carted off the field early in the third quarter with a left knee injury. After the game, he posted on Twitter: “Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year.” Teammates and opponents ran over to offer their support to Burrow after the injury. The No. 1 overall pick’s day ended 22 of 34 passing for 203 yards and a touchdown. Washington beat Cincinnati 20-9.

— P.J. Walker threw for 258 yards and a touchdown in his first NFL start. The much maligned Panthers’ defense earned its first shutout since 2015 and Carolina defeated the Detroit Lions 20-0 on Sunday to snap a five-game losing streak. Walker, a former XFL player, was made the starter less than two hours before kickoff when Teddy Bridgewater was officially ruled out with a knee injury. Walker did plenty well, connecting on a perfect 52-yard strike to D.J. Moore along with a well-placed 17-yard touchdown pass to Curtis Samuel. It was the first time the Lions were shutout since 2009.

NFL-FLOYD LITTLE

Ex-teammate: Hall of Famer Floyd Little enters hospice care

DENVER (AP) — A former teammate at Syracuse says running back great Floyd Little has entered hospice care.

Patrick Killorin announced the update on Facebook where he’s provided periodic updates on the Hall of Famer’s health since Little’s bout with cancer became public in May.

The 78-year-old Little had his number 44 retired by both Syracuse and the Denver Broncos. In Denver Little was known as “The Franchise” because his signing was credited with keeping the team from relocating in the 1960s and with persuading voters to approve funds to build the old Mile High Stadium.

T25 FOOTBALL-POLL

AP Top 25: Alabama now unanimous No. 1; Northwestern to 11

UNDATED (AP) — Alabama is now a unanimous No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll, and Northwestern has moved up to No. 11 for its best ranking in 24 years.

For the second straight week, the top eight teams in the poll held their spots. The Crimson Tide received all 62 first-place votes after beating Kentucky 63-3, making Alabama the first unanimous No. 1 this season and the first team to do it in the regular season since 2018.

Notre Dame was No. 2, followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A&M. Florida was No. 6 and No. 7 Cincinnati and No. 8 BYU also held their spots. The rest of the top 10 was No. 9 Miami and Oregon.

Northwestern moved up eight spots after beating Wisconsin 17-7 to improve to 5-0. The Badgers slipped eight spots to 18th. The Wildcats were last ranked this highly in 1996. The year after their surprising run to the Rose Bowl, coach Gary Barnett’s team reached a high of No. 10.

No. 12 Indiana dropped three spots after putting a scare into Ohio State in the Big Ten’s other top-25 matchup Saturday. The Buckeyes beat the Hoosiers 42-35 after leading 35-7.

NBA NEWS

Pacers re-sign Holiday

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers have re-signed guard Justin Holiday. Terms of the deal were not immediately announced. Holiday joined one of his two NBA-playing brothers, Aaron, with the Pacers last season. Justin Holiday played in all 73 regular-season games and averaged 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and a team-high 1.2 steals primarily coming off the bench. He also shot 40.5% from 3-point range, good for 19th in the league.

TENNIS-ATP

Medvedev tops Thiem for 1st ATP Finals title as season ends

LONDON (AP) — Daniil Medvedev has collected the biggest title of his career by beating U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem in three sets at the ATP Finals.

The fourth-ranked Medvedev is the first player to beat each of the men who were Nos. 1-3 in the season-ending championship — and only the fourth to do it at any tour event in the past 30 years.

The comeback against No. 3 Thiem added to victories Medvedev produced against No. 1 Novak Djokovic and No. 2 Rafael Nadal.

The tournament was played in London on an indoor hard court. Fans were barred because of the coronavirus pandemic.

WORLD CUP SKIING-WOMEN’S SLALOM

Vlhova wins 2nd slalom in 2 days, Shriffin finishes 5th

LEVI, Finland (AP) — Petra Vlhova has beaten Michelle Gisin Sunday to clinch her second World Cup slalom win in two days. Mikaela Shiffrin placed fifth.

Vlhova and Gisin shared the lead after the opening run but the World Cup discipline champion from Slovakia beat her Swiss opponent by 0.31 seconds in the final leg. Katharina Liensberger of Austria was half a second behind in third.

Shiffrin competed in her second race after a 10-month break after coming runner-up to Vlhova on Saturday. Shiffrin missed the podium in a slalom race for the first time in nearly three years.