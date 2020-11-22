Virginia Tech opens 2020-21 season against Radford

Sports

Radford (0-0) vs. Virginia Tech (0-0)

Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A couple of in-state programs will do battle as Virginia Tech begins its 2020-21 campaign by hosting the Radford Highlanders. Radford went 21-11 last year and finished second in the Big South, while Virginia Tech ended up 16-16 and finished 10th in the ACC.

DID YOU KNOW: Virginia Tech limited its 11 non-conference opponents to an average of just 59.7 points per game last season. The Hokies offense put up 75.9 points per contest en route to a 9-2 record against non-ACC competition. Radford went 3-7 against non-conference programs in 2019-20.

