SIUE goes for first win vs St. Louis College of Pharmacy

Sports

St. Louis College of Pharmacy vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (0-1)

Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Southern Illinois-Edwardsville Cougars are set to battle the Eutectic of NAIA school St. Louis College of Pharmacy. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville lost 89-52 at Saint Louis in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville went 1-10 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Cougars offense scored 61.5 points per contest in those 11 contests.

