Sports

NFL-SCHEDULE

Texans beat Lions 41-25

UNDATED (AP) — Deshaun Watson had a pair of go-ahead touchdown passes in the first half and threw for two more scores in the fourth quarter to help the Houston Texans pull away and beat the Detroit Lions 41-25 Thursday.

The Texans have won two straight for the first time this season and three of their past four games with interim coach Romeo Crennel. Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt had an early pick-6 and Will Fuller had six receptions for 171 yards and two touchdowns for the Texans, who have won two straight for the first time this season.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

More positive tests

UNDATED (AP) — The Cleveland Browns placed defensive end Porter Gustin on the COVID-19 list, further weakening a group already without star Myles Garrett. Porter became the third player to be put on the list in the past three days for the Browns, who have been one of the NFL teams hit hardest by the virus. Gustin is one of five players currently on Cleveland’s list along with Garrett, fullback Andy Janovich, linebacker Sione Takitaki and defensive end Joe Jackson. All will miss Sunday’s game at Jacksonville.

In other virus-related NFL news:

— The Atlanta Falcons worked virtually on Thanksgiving after two non-coaching members of the staff tested positive for COVID-19. The Falcons called off practice Thursday and halted all activities at their training center in suburban Flowery Branch, marking the third time this season the team has taken such a step. Positive tests forced the team to work virtually before an Oct. 18 game at Minnesota and a Nov. 8 game against Denver.

—Denver Broncos No. 3 quarterback Jeff Driskel has been placed on the COVID-19 list. It’s not known whether it’s due to a virus infection or being in close contact with an infected individual. The team says contact tracing showed starter Drew Lock and the Broncos’ other QBs weren’t in danger of being infected.

NFL-INJURIES

Rams’ leading tackler placed on IR

UNDATED (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have placed leading tackler Micah Kiser on injured reserve. The Rams’ starting middle linebacker will be sidelined for at least three weeks after Thursday’s move.

Coach Sean McVay says Kiser injured his knee late in the Rams’ 27-24 victory at Tampa Bay last Monday night. He leads the team with 77 tackles, along with three passes defensed and a forced fumble. The Rams host San Francisco on Sunday.

In other NFL injury news:

— Green Bay Packers reserve defensive lineman Montravius Adams is expected to miss the rest of the season because of a toe injury. The Packers placed Adams on injured reserve Wednesday, a move that requires him to sit out at least three games. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday he doesn’t expect Adams to return this season. The injury prevented Adams from playing Sunday in a 34-31 overtime loss at Indianapolis. Adams also missed the Packers’ season-opening victory at Minnesota with a toe injury, and LaFleur said it’s the same toe that’s bothering the lineman now.

— Tua Tagovailoa’s (TOO’-ah tuhng-ah-vy-LOH’-ahz) sore thumb has improved, and Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores is expressing optimism his rookie quarterback will be able to play Sunday against the New York Jets. Tagovailoa hurt the thumb on his throwing hand in practice and was limited in practice Thursday for the second day in a row. Tagovailoa was sacked six times before being pulled in the fourth quarter of the Dolphins’ loss last week at Denver, but he remains the No. 1 quarterback ahead of veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick.

— Sam Darnold was a full participant at practice Thursday, putting the New York Jets quarterback on track to start Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Darnold missed the 0-10 Jets’ past two games with a shoulder injury, his second since October. He had been working in an interval throwing program since last week and was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.

T25 BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

No. 1 Gonzaga pulls away from No. 6 Kansas

UNDATED (AP) — Drew Timme scored 25 points, Jalen Suggs had 24 and Corey Kispert added 23 as No. 1 Gonzaga pulled away from No. 6 Kansas for a 102-90 victory. The Bulldogs built a double-digit lead in the first half at the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off, then saw the Jayhawks tie it twice in the second half before putting them away. Gonzaga went on a 22-7 run to go up 96-78. Suggs scored 17 of his 24 in the second half. Marcus Garrett led Kansas with 22 points and Ochai Agbaji added 17 points. The way these teams played each other, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Gonzaga and Kansas meet again late in the NCAA Tournament, maybe the Final Four.

In other top hoops action:

—Ayo Dosunmu (EYE’-oh dah-SOO’-moo) scored 22 points and freshman Andres Curbelo added 18 as No. 8 Illinois beat Chicago State 97-38. The Illini (ih-LY’-ny) never trailed in the game, scoring the first nine points and leading 47-17 at halftime. The Cougars were a last-minute addition to the four-team tournament when Wright State pulled out due to COVID-19 concerns.

SOCCER-MARADONA-FUNERAL

Tens of thousands bid farewell Maradona in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Tens of thousands of fans have filed past the coffin of Diego Maradona, Argentina’s most iconic soccer star.

Thursday’s ceremonies at the Argentine presidential mansion mixed head-of-state-like honors with the chaos of a rowdy stadium. Fans singing soccer anthems formed a line more than 20 blocks long. Some clashed with police when officers tried to cut off the crowd as time for viewing drew short.

Maradona’s wooden casket was in the main lobby of the Casa Rosada, covered in an Argentine flag and a No. 10 shirt he famously wore for the national team. Dozens of other shirts of different soccer teams were thrown onto and around the casket by visitors who passed by in tears.

Maradona died on Wednesday of a heart attack in a house outside Buenos Aires where he had been recovering from a brain operation on Nov. 3.