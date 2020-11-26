Sports

NFL-SCHEDULE

Washington, Texans enjoy road routs

UNDATED (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions encountered some rather rude guests on Thanksgiving Day.

Antonio Gibson ran for 115 yards and three touchdowns as Washington demolished the Cowboys, 41-16. Dallas trailed just 20-16 until Gibson ripped off scoring runs of 23 and 37 yards in the fourth quarter. His final TD came just seven seconds before Montez Sweat picked off Andy Dalton and returned it 15 yards for a score with 3:24 to play.

Alex Smith was 19 of 26 for 149 yards, one TD and an interception for Washington, which took over first place in the NFC East despite a 4-7 record.

The Cowboys accumulated just 60 yards rushing, with Ezekiel Elliott gaining 32 yards on 10 carries. Dalton completed 25 of his 35 passes for 215 yards and a TD for the 3-8 Cowboys.

In Detroit, Deshaun Watson threw for four touchdowns and the Texans improved to 3-1 since their bye week by outscoring the Lions, 41-25. Watson’s favorite target was Will Fuller, who had six receptions for 171 yards and two touchdowns for the 4-7 Texans.

Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt had a pick-6 in the first quarter. On Detroit’s next snap, Jonathan Williams fumbled and Houston took advantage with Watson’s 2-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Prosise to go ahead 13-6.

Watson was 17 of 25 for 318 yards and no interceptions. He faired better than Matthew Stafford, who was 28 of 42 for 295 yards and a TD.

Adrian Peterson had a pair of scoring runs for the Lions, who dropped to 4-7.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

More positive tests

UNDATED (AP) — Larry Fitzgerald and fellow Arizona Cardinals receiver Trent Sherfield have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list three days ahead of their road game against the New England Patriots.

The 37-year-old Fitzgerald is in his 17th NFL season and hasn’t missed a regular-season game since 2014. He’s started all 10 games this season and has 43 catches for 336 yards.

In other virus-related NFL news:

— The Browns have placed defensive end Porter Gustin on the COVID-19 list, further weakening a group already without star Myles Garrett. Gustin became the third Browns player to be put on the list in the past three days as Cleveland continues to be one of the NFL teams hit hardest by the virus. Gustin, Garrett, fullback Andy Janovich, linebacker Sione Takitaki and defensive end Joe Jackson will miss Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

— The Falcons worked virtually on Thanksgiving after two non-coaching members of the staff tested positive for COVID-19. The Falcons called off practice Thursday and halted all activities at their training center in suburban Flowery Branch, marking the third time this season the team has taken such a step. Positive tests forced the team to work virtually before an Oct. 18 game at Minnesota and a Nov. 8 game against Denver.

— Broncos No. 3 quarterback Jeff Driskel has been placed on the COVID-19 list. It’s not known whether it’s due to a virus infection or being in close contact with an infected individual.

NFL-INJURIES

Rams’ leading tackler placed on IR

UNDATED (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have placed leading tackler Micah Kiser on injured reserve. The Rams’ starting middle linebacker will be sidelined for at least three weeks following Thursday’s move.

Coach Sean McVay says Kiser injured his knee late in the Rams’ 27-24 victory at Tampa Bay on Monday night. He has 77 tackles, along with three passes defensed and a forced fumble. The Rams host San Francisco on Sunday.

In other NFL injury news:

— Packers reserve defensive lineman Montravius Adams is expected to miss the rest of the season because of a toe injury. The injury prevented Adams from playing Sunday in a 34-31 overtime loss at Indianapolis. Adams also missed the Packers’ season-opening victory at Minnesota with a toe injury, and coach Matt LaFleur said it’s the same toe that’s bothering the lineman now.

— Tua Tagovailoa’s (TOO’-ah tuhng-ah-vy-LOH’-ahz) sore thumb has improved, and Dolphins coach Brian Flores is expressing optimism his rookie quarterback will be able to play Sunday against the Jets. Tagovailoa hurt the thumb on his throwing hand in practice and was limited in practice Thursday for the second day in a row. Tagovailoa was sacked six times before being pulled in the fourth quarter of the Dolphins’ loss last week at Denver.

— Sam Darnold was a full participant at practice Thursday, putting the Jets quarterback on track to start Sunday against the Dolphins. Darnold missed the 0-10 Jets’ past two games with a shoulder injury, his second since October.

T25 BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

No. 1 Gonzaga pulls away from No. 6 Kansas

UNDATED (AP) — Gonzaga quickly demonstrated why it sits atop The Associated Press men’s basketball poll.

The Zags opened their season by pulling out a 102-90 win over No. 6 Kansas. Three Bulldogs scored more than 20 points, led by 25 from Drew Timme. Jalen Suggs delivered 24 points, one more than Corey Kispert.

Kansas erased a 14-point deficit and tied it twice in the second half. Gonzaga put it away with a 22-7 run that gave the Zags a 96-78 lead. Suggs provided 17 points in the second half.

The Bulldogs outscored the Jayhawks, 30-14 in the paint and were 5-for-10 from 3-point range.

Marcus Garrett led the Jayhawks with 22 points.

In other Top 25 hoops action:

— Eighth-ranked Illinois built a 30-point halftime lead and cruised to a wire-to-wire win over Chicago State, 97-38. Ayo Dosunmu (EYE’-oh doh-SOO’-moo) followed his career-high 28-point performance in the season opener on Wednesday by scoring 22 against the Cougars. Adam Miller finished with 15 points and Kofi Cockburn added 14 points and 11 rebounds for Illinois.

— No. 15 West Virginia missed its first 10 shots yet still built a 13-0 lead in a 78-66 victory against VCU. Derek Culver had 23 points and 15 rebounds to help the Mountaineers advance to the Bad Boys Mowers Crossover Classic final against Western Kentucky. Sean McNeil furnished 16 points and Oscar Tshiebwe (SHEEB’-way) added 11 with 16 rebounds.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

Trojans-Buffaloes canceled

UNDATED (AP) — You can chop another game off this weekend’s college football schedule.

No. 19 Southern California’s scheduled home game Saturday against unbeaten Colorado has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests for the Trojans. The Pac-12 said USC didn’t have the minimum number of scholarship players available at a specific position group. This is a result of at least two positive COVID-19 cases and the resulting isolation of additional players under contact tracing protocols.

Colorado immediately booked a replacement game against San Diego State in Boulder on Saturday afternoon. San Diego State had an opening after its game at Fresno State was canceled.

SOCCER-MARADONA-FUNERAL

Tens of thousands bid farewell Maradona in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Tens of thousands of fans have filed past the coffin of Diego Maradona, Argentina’s most iconic soccer star.

Thursday’s ceremonies at the Argentine presidential mansion mixed head-of-state-like honors with the chaos of a rowdy stadium. Fans singing soccer anthems formed a line more than 20 blocks long. Some clashed with police when officers tried to cut off the crowd as time for viewing drew short.

Maradona died on Wednesday of a heart attack in a house outside Buenos Aires where he had been recovering from a brain operation on Nov. 3.