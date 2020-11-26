Wyoming squares off against MVSU

Sports

Mississippi Valley State (0-1) vs. Wyoming (0-0)

Arena-Auditorium, Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming plays host to Mississippi Valley State in an early season matchup. Mississippi Valley State fell short in a 142-62 game at Arkansas on Wednesday. Wyoming went 9-24 last year and finished 11th in the MWC.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi Valley State went 0-12 against non-conference schools last season. In those 12 games, the Delta Devils gave up 97.6 points per game while scoring 62.1 per contest. Wyoming went 4-7 in non-conference play, averaging 57 points and giving up 62.5 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com