Incarnate Word goes for first win vs Our Lady of the Lake

Sports

Our Lady of the Lake vs. Incarnate Word (0-1)

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Incarnate Word Cardinals will be taking on the Saints of NAIA school Our Lady of the Lake. Incarnate Word lost 68-53 loss at home to Rice in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Incarnate Word went 0-8 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last year. The Cardinals scored 56.8 points per matchup across those eight contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com