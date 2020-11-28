NW State plays La. Tech

Sports

Northwestern State (0-1) vs. Louisiana Tech (1-0)

Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech squares off against Northwestern State in an early season matchup. Northwestern State fell 101-58 at Texas Tech on Wednesday. Louisiana Tech is coming off a 76-71 win at home over Texas-Arlington on Friday.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana Tech limited its 10 non-conference opponents to an average of just 63.7 points per game last season. The Bulldogs offense scored 75.3 points per contest on their way to a 7-3 record against non-CUSA competition. Northwestern State went 0-6 against non-conference programs in 2019-20.

