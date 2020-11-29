Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

AP source: NFL fines Saints $500,000, Patriots $350,000

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL has fined the New Orleans Saints $500,000 and stripped them of a 2021 seventh-round draft pick for violating league COVID-19 protocols, according to a person with direct knowledge of the discipline. The person also tells The Associated Press that the New England Patriots were fined $350,000 for similar violations.

The person says New Orleans was fined as a repeat offender. Sean Payton previously was docked $150,000 and the team $250,000 because the head coach failed to properly wear a face covering during a Week 2 game against the Raiders. The more recent issue with the Saints came after a Week 9 win over Tampa Bay when the team’s celebrations included players not wearing masks while in close proximity to one another. The celebrations were captured on video by some players and posted to social media.

The Saints are expected to appeal the discipline, which ESPN first reported Sunday morning.

New England, which had a mini-outbreak of COVID-19 earlier this season that included positive tests for quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore, was fined for not following protocols at that time.

Meanwhile, the pandemic continues to cause chaos around the NFL.

The Denver Broncos will be without their four quarterbacks Sunday when they host the Saints. Starter Drew Lock, backup Brett Rypien (RIP’-ihn) and practice squad veteran Blake Bortles are in isolation after having close contact with No. 3 quarterback Jeff Driskel on Wednesday, the day before Driskel tested positive for COVID-19. The Broncos elevated rookie receiver Kendall Hinton from the practice squad Sunday morning to fill in at QB. Hinton, who is 6 feet and 190 pounds, played quarterback for three seasons at Wake Forest before switching to receiver last year for his redshirt senior season when he caught 73 passes for 1,001 yards and four touchdowns. He signed with Denver as an undrafted college free agent in the spring.

The Baltimore Ravens have 20 players on the COVID-19 list, the worst outbreak on any team this season. They now have three defensive linemen and one quarterback available for Tuesday night’s rescheduled game at Pittsburgh.

And the San Francisco 49ers might need to find a temporary new home after Santa Clara County banned all games and practices in contact sports for the next three weeks. The rules take effect Monday and will last until Dec 21. The 49ers have home games scheduled for Dec. 7 against Buffalo and Dec. 13 against Washington at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. The team also practices at that site in the county.

T25 FOOTBALL-POLL

AP Top 25: Top 8 unchanged

UNDATED (AP) — Alabama is the unanimous No. 1 again in The Associated Press college football poll as the top eight teams in the rankings held steady for the fourth week in a row.

The Crimson Tide got 62 first-place votes for the second consecutive week. Alabama has now been ranked for 209 consecutive AP polls, matching Florida’s run from 1990-2002 under Steve Spurrier for the third-longest streak in the history of the rankings.

Notre Dame is No. 2, followed by Ohio State and Clemson. Southeastern Conference teams Texas A&M and Florida are fifth and sixth. Unbeaten Cincinnati is seventh and undefeated BYU is eighth.

Miami inched up to No. 9 and Indiana returned to the top 10. Oregon’s first loss of the season knocked the Ducks out of the top 10, dropping them 12 spots to No. 21.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-VANDERBILT COACH FIRED

Vanderbilt fires coach Derek Mason in his 7th season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt fired coach Derek Mason on Sunday after losing the first eight games of his seventh season. Offensive coordinator Todd Fitch will serve as the interim coach.

Mason became the first Vanderbilt coach since the 1920s to beat in-state rival Tennessee three straight seasons. But with the Southeastern Conference playing only league games this season, Vanderbilt is 0-8 and on the verge of the first winless season in school history.

Mason leaves as the sixth-winningest coach in program history at 27-55.

F1-BAHRAIN GP

Hamilton wins crash-marred race

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has extended his record to 95 victories Sunday by winning a crash-marred Bahrain Grand Prix.

French driver Romain Grosjean (groh-ZHAHN’) somehow escaped with minor burns after a horrific crash on the first lap. He slid off the track and his Haas car burst into flames after being sliced in two by a barrier. Grosjean was stuck inside the flaming wreck for nearly 10 seconds before clambering out with the fire roaring behind him and his race helmet singed. He was taken by helicopter to a military hospital. His team said the driver had only light burns to his hands and ankles.

The race restarted after a 90-minute delay. Moments later, Canadian driver Lance Stroll clipped the AlphaTauri of Daniil Kvyat and flipped over. Stroll was unharmed.

MARADONA-INVESTIGATION

Investigators search doctor’s office, probing Maradona death

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine police searched the home and office of Diego Maradona’s personal doctor on Sunday as part of investigations into the death of the 60-year-old soccer star. Reporters saw several police officers stationed at the door of the neurologist’s office in Buenos Aires.

Court investigators have been taking declarations from Maradona’s relatives, according to a statement from the San Isidro prosecutor’s office, which is overseeing a probe into the medical attention Maradona received. He had brain surgery on Nov. 3 and died last week.