Sports

NFL-SCHEDULE

Pats keep playoff hopes alive with 20-17 win over Cardinals

UNDATED (AP) — Nick Folk kicked a 50-yard field goal as time expired, and the New England Patriots rallied in the second half to beat the Arizona Cardinals 20-17. James White rushed for two touchdowns for the Patriots.

Cam Newton struggled Sunday, finishing 9 of 18 for 84 yards and two interceptions.

But New England’s defense held Arizona’s top-ranked offense, which entered the game averaging 414 yards, to just 298. Kenyan Drake rushed for two touchdowns.

Elsewhere around the NFL:

— Chad Beebe caught a 10-yard touchdown pass with 46 seconds left for Minnesota shortly after he muffed a punt that let Carolina pad its lead. Thene Joey Slye missed a 54-yard field goal try with 1 second remaining that preserved a 28-27 victory by the Vikings over the Panthers. Kirk Cousins passed for 307 yards and three scores for the Vikings. There were 38 points scored by both teams in a dizzying second half that started with Panthers rookie Jeremy Chinn turning fumble recoveries into touchdown returns on consecutive plays from scrimmage. The Panthers are 4-8.

— NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry ran for 140 yards and three touchdowns in the first half and finished with 178 yards to lead the Tennessee Titans to a 45-26 victory at Indianapolis. The win breaks a tie atop the AFC South and gives the Titans a split in the two-game series. They have a tie-breaking advantage based on current division records. Henry scored on runs of 12, 1 and 11 yards and served as a decoy on Ryan Tannehill’s 1-yard TD run that gave Tennessee an insurmountable 35-14 halftime lead.

— Baker Mayfield took advantage of his best game-day weather in a month by throwing two touchdown passes in Cleveland’s 27-25 victory against Jacksonville. The win kept the Browns squarely in the AFC playoff picture. Mayfield connected with Jarvis Landry and Austin Hooper for scores and ended a three-game drought without a passing TD. The Browns improved to 8-3 for the first time since 1994 when they were 11-5 under current New England coach Bill Belichick. It’s their most wins in 13 years. Jacksonville fell to 1-10 and set a single-season franchise record by losing its 10th consecutive game.

— Tre’Davious White’s fourth-quarter interception set up Tyler Bass’ 43-yard field goal in helping the Buffalo Bills seal a 27-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in a turnover-filled second half. Josh Allen scored twice, receiver Cole Beasley also completed a touchdown pass, and the AFC East-leading Bills hung on after nearly blowing an 18-point third-quarter lead. Buffalo turned the ball over on three consecutive possessions, but their defense held by limiting the Chargers to score just once on Michael Badgley’s 27-yard field goal. The Chargers dropped to 3-8. L.A.’s Justin Herbert finished 31 of 52 for 316 yards in joining Patrick Mahomes to become the NFL’s second quarterback to top 3,000 yards passing in his first 10 career starts.

— Deion Jones returned an interception 67 yards for a touchdown, Matt Ryan threw a pair of short scoring passes, and the Atlanta Falcons thoroughly dominated Derek Carr and the bumbling Las Vegas Raiders 43-6. The Raiders lost their second in a row and looked very much like a pretender in the AFC playoff race. Carr had a miserable day, fumbling the ball away three times and delivering the pick that Jones returned for his fifth career TD.

— Ryan Fitzpatrick threw two touchdown passes while starting in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins kept the New York Jets winless with a 20-3 victory. The veteran quarterback was 24 of 39 for 257 yards with TD throws to tight ends Mike Gesicki and Adam Shaheen to help the Dolphins bounce back after having a five-game winning streak end last week. The Jets dropped to 0-11.

NFL-NEWS

Jaguars fire GM Dave Caldwell following 10th straight loss

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars fired general manager Dave Caldwell on Sunday after the team’s 10th consecutive loss. The move sent a clear message that the small-market franchise is headed in a new direction.

It was a move many thought owner Shad Khan should have made at the end of last season. But Khan gave Caldwell another chance to make Jacksonville a playoff contender for just the second time in his eight-year tenure.

Caldwell came up well short of the owner’s winning expectations, making the decision an easy and somewhat expected one.

In other NFL news:

— The NFL has fined the New Orleans Saints $500,000 and stripped them of a 2021 seventh-round draft pick for violating league COVID-19 protocols, according to a person with direct knowledge of the discipline. The source also says that the Patriots were fined $350,000 for similar violations. The source says New Orleans was fined as a repeat offender. The more recent issue with the Saints came after a Week 9 win over Tampa Bay when the team’s celebrations included players not wearing masks while in close proximity to one another. The celebrations were captured on video by some players and posted to social media. New England was fined for not following protocols at that time. The Patriots had a mini-outbreak of COVID-19 earlier this season that included positive tests for quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

T25 BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Richmond beats No. 10 Kentucky, 1st win vs AP top-10 team

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Blake Francis and Nathan Cayo powered Richmond to the program’s first road victory over an Associated Press top-10 team, rallying in the second half to beat No. 10 Kentucky 76-64.

The Spiders had been 0-25 against top 10 teams and trailed 36-30 just after halftime. Francis and Cayo each finished with 18 points, many coming during a series of small scoring runs that pushed Richmond ahead. A 9-0 burst gave the Spiders the lead, and a 7-0 stretch made it 58-46 with 7:43 remaining. In between, Francis and Tyler Burton hit 3-pointers and Cayo converted a three-point play.

In other Top 25 games:

— No. 23 Ohio State needed a strong second half to get past upset-minded UMass-Lowell 74-64. Duane Washington Jr. had 21 points, including a clutch 3 late, to help lead the Buckeyes to the win. Justice Sueing had 15 points and six rebounds for Ohio State while C.J. Walker added 13 points and five assists. Obadiah Noel led UMass-Lowell with 15 points and seven rebounds. The game was tied 33 at halftime after Ohio State shot just 34% from the floor and was 0 for 8 on 3s. UMass-Lowell led by as many as five points on three occasions early in the second half.

— Marcus Bagley scored 21 points, fellow freshman Josh Christopher added 17 and No. 18 Arizona State used a huge first-half run to rout Houston Baptist 100-77. Arizona State was much more crisp offensively than in a loss to No. 3 Villanova last week, dishing out 21 assists on 36 field goals, and put the game out of reach early with a 33-3 first-half run. Ty Dalton led Houston Baptist with 19 points.

T25 FOOTBALL-POLL

AP Top 25: Top 8 unchanged

UNDATED (AP) — Alabama is the unanimous No. 1 again in The Associated Press college football poll as the top eight teams in the rankings held steady for the fourth week in a row.

The Crimson Tide got 62 first-place votes for the second consecutive week. Alabama has now been ranked for 209 consecutive AP polls, matching Florida’s run from 1990-2002 under Steve Spurrier for the third-longest streak in the history of the rankings.

Notre Dame is No. 2, followed by Ohio State and Clemson. Southeastern Conference teams Texas A&M and Florida are fifth and sixth. Unbeaten Cincinnati is seventh and undefeated BYU is eighth.

Miami inched up to No. 9 and Indiana returned to the top 10. Oregon’s first loss of the season knocked the Ducks out of the top 10, dropping them 12 spots to No. 21.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-VANDERBILT COACH FIRED

Vanderbilt fires coach Derek Mason in his 7th season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt fired coach Derek Mason on Sunday after losing the first eight games of his seventh season. Offensive coordinator Todd Fitch will serve as the interim coach.

Mason became the first Vanderbilt coach since the 1920s to beat in-state rival Tennessee three straight seasons. But with the Southeastern Conference playing only league games this season, Vanderbilt is 0-8 and on the verge of the first winless season in school history.

Mason leaves as the sixth-winningest coach in program history at 27-55.

NBA-NEWS

Hornets acquire Gordon Hayward, 2 draft picks from Celtics

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have acquired forward Gordon Hayward and unprotected 2023 and 2024 second-round draft picks from the Boston Celtics in exchange for a heavily protected 2022 second-round draft pick as part of a sign-and-trade transaction between the two teams.

The Celtics will only get Charlotte’s draft pick if the Hornets finish in the top five in the league next season, so it’s unlikely they will get anything in the deal other than unloading Hayward’s contract.

Hayward previously agreed to a four-year, $120 million deal to join the Hornets. The Hornets also waived guards Nicolas Batum and Ray Spalding.

F1-BAHRAIN GP

Hamilton wins crash-marred race

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has extended his record to 95 victories Sunday by winning a crash-marred Bahrain Grand Prix.

French driver Romain Grosjean (groh-ZHAHN’) somehow escaped with minor burns after a horrific crash on the first lap. He slid off the track and his Haas car burst into flames after being sliced in two by a barrier. Grosjean was stuck inside the flaming wreck for nearly 10 seconds before clambering out with the fire roaring behind him and his race helmet singed. He was taken by helicopter to a military hospital. His team said the driver had only light burns to his hands and ankles.

The race restarted after a 90-minute delay. Moments later, Canadian driver Lance Stroll clipped the AlphaTauri of Daniil Kvyat and flipped over. Stroll was unharmed.

MARADONA-INVESTIGATION

Investigators search doctor’s office, probing Maradona death

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine police searched the home and office of Diego Maradona’s personal doctor on Sunday as part of investigations into the death of the 60-year-old soccer star, which caused a wave of grief across the country.

Reporters saw several police officers stationed at the door of the neurologist’s office in Buenos Aires.

Court investigators have been taking declarations from Maradona’s relatives, according to a statement from the San Isidro prosecutor’s office, which is overseeing a probe into the medical attention Maradona received. He had brain surgery on Nov. 3 and died last week.