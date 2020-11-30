Grand Canyon plays host to MVSU

Sports

Mississippi Valley State (0-3) vs. Grand Canyon (2-0)

Grand Canyon University Arena, Phoenix; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon plays Mississippi Valley State in an early season matchup. Both teams last saw action on Saturday. Grand Canyon knocked off Benedictine Mesa by 31 points at home, while Mississippi Valley State came up short in a 97-61 game at Wyoming.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The junior duo of Terry Collins and Kam’ron Cunningham has led the Delta Devils. Collins is averaging 12.3 points and 2.3 steals while Cunningham is putting up 13.7 points and four rebounds per game. The Antelopes have been anchored by seniors Alessandro Lever and Asbjorn Midtgaard, who have combined to score 28 points per outing.TERRIFIC TERRY: Collins has connected on 29.2 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 24 over the last three games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Mississippi Valley State has scored 61.7 points per game and allowed 118.3 over its three-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi Valley State as a team has made 11 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among SWAC teams.

