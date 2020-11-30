Seattle goes up against CSUN

Sports

Seattle (3-0) vs. Cal State Northridge (1-1)

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Northridge squares off against Seattle in an early season matchup. Seattle won 63-45 over Air Force on Sunday. Cal State Northridge lost 66-61 to Air Force on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: The Redhawks have been led by Darrion Trammell and Riley Grigsby. Trammell has averaged 16 points, 4.7 rebounds and six assists while Grigsby has put up 18.3 points per contest. The Matadors have been led by Lance Coleman II and Alex Merkviladze, who are scoring 17.5 and 14.5 per game, respectively.

CREATING OFFENSE: Trammell has directly created 41 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last three games. Trammell has 17 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Northridge has made 10 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among Big West teams.

