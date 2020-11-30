Sports

Troy (1-1) vs. Wake Forest (2-0)

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy visits Wake Forest in an early season matchup. Troy fell 73-50 to UNC Wilmington on Saturday. Wake Forest is coming off a 71-60 win at home over Longwood on Friday.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Wake Forest has depended on senior leadership while Troy has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. Seniors Jonah Antonio, Ian DuBose and Jalen Johnson have collectively accounted for 37 percent of Wake Forest’s scoring this season. On the other side, freshmen Kam Woods, Zay Williams and Antwan Burnett have collectively scored 53 percent of the team’s points this year.WONDERFUL WOODS: Woods has connected on 37.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

STINGY DEFENSE: Wake Forest has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 33.3 percent of all possessions this year, the fifth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

