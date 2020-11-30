Sports

NFL-WEEK 16 SCHEDULE

NFL sets schedule for Week 16 tripleheader on Dec. 26

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The NFL has set its schedule for the league’s Saturday tripleheader on Dec. 26.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will visit the Detroit Lions in the early game followed by the San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, with the late game featuring the Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders.

The early and late games will air exclusively on NFL Network while the San Francisco-Arizona game will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch.

TOKYO DELAY-COSTS

Tokyo Games won’t confirm added costs reported at $3 billion

TOKYO (AP) — Organizers of the delayed Tokyo Olympics will not confirm widely circulated reports in Japan that the costs of the one-year postponement will be about $3 billion.

The estimates have been published in the last several days by Japan’s top newspapers, the national broadcaster and the Japanese news agency Kyodo. All are citing similar figures and unidentified sources close to the games.

Organizers say “we are in the process of assessing the additional costs” and decline to add details. Organizers have said the official cost is $12.6 billion. But a governments audit says it is twice that large. And this was before the delay. A University of Oxford study says these are the most expensive Summer Olympics on record.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WILLIAM & MARY

The Latest: NC State, Wm. & Mary cancel game due to virus

UNDATED (AP) — William & Mary has paused all men’s basketball following a positive COVID-19 test. That will force the postponement of at least five games, including tonight’s game at N.C. State.

The team was notified of the positive result Sunday as part of regular testing. It says all players, coaches, trainers and managers will quarantine for at least 14 days. Barring setbacks, the team hopes to return to activity Dec. 14.

RUSSIA-NEW PRESIDENT

Suspended Russian track federation gets new president

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian track and field federation has elected a state rail executive as its new president as it attempts to have its doping suspension lifted ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

The federation will now be headed by Pyotr Ivanov. He is the chief executive of a Russian state company specializing in high-speed rail and has also been president of the Russian Triathlon Federation since 2016.

Ivanov’s most pressing task will be to amend a road map for anti-doping reforms. World Athletics deemed a first draft unsatisfactory in September and Russia has until March 1 to submit a new version.

GISIN RETIRES

Marc Gisin ends ski race career 2 years after serious crash

ENGELBERG, Switzerland (AP) — Swiss skier Marc Gisin has announced the end of his racing career, saying he has not fully recovered from a serious crash two years ago.

Gisin was placed in a medical coma after hitting the snow hard at the Saslong course at Val Gardena, Italy.

Gisin writes on his Instagram account that he “tried to give my body and especially my brain the time it needed to recover.” He says his body won’t take it anymore. The 32-year-old Gisin is from a storied racing family. His sisters Dominique and Michelle are Olympic gold medalists.