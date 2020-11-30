Sports

NFL-RAVENS-STEELERS-PPD

Ravens-Steelers rescheduled again by COVID-19 to Wednesday

UNDATED (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens’ struggle to contain an extended outbreak of the coronavirus forced their rescheduled game Tuesday night against the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers to be moved back to Wednesday.

It’s the third fix to a matchup originally slated to be played Thanksgiving night. The NFL announced the most recent switch Monday after the Ravens placed starters Matthew Judon, Willie Snead and Mark Andrews on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Although Baltimore also had four players return from that list the team will still be severely short-handed when this game is finally played.

In other NFL news:

—The 49ers will host the Buffalo Bills next Monday and Washington on Dec. 13 at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals. The team says it will have information on practice arrangements later. Santa Clara County, California, announced new rules that include a three-week ban on practices and games for contact sports starting Monday.

— Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett is on track to be activated from the COVID-19 list on Wednesday after missing two games with the virus. Garrett sat out Cleveland’s wins over Philadelphia and Jacksonville the past two weeks after testing positive on Nov. 20. He’s been isolated at home and following league protocols. Garrett was leading the NFL with 9 1/2 sacks when he tested positive for the coronavirus, which has sidelined several other Browns players.

— Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he expects injured quarterback Joe Burrow to have knee surgery sometime this week. Taylor said the surgery on Burrow’s damaged left knee is set for midweek, but he declined to share any other details. Burrow’s promising rookie season ended Nov. 22.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL POLL

Gonzaga, Baylor stay atop AP Top 25; Va. Tech, Richmond in

UNDATED (AP) — Gonzaga and Baylor remain the top two teams in the first Associated Press men’s college basketball poll of the regular season.

The Zags received 57 first-place votes from a 63-person media panel. The Bears received six first-place votes, with Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois rounding out the top five.

Gonzaga was the preseason No. 1 and lived up to the billing by rolling over Kansas and Auburn in Fort Meyers, Florida.

The Jayhawks dropped a spot to No. 7 this week but were ranked for the 222nd consecutive week to break UCLA’s all-time record set from 1966-80. Villanova and Virginia plunged after losses while Virginia Tech entered the rankings at No. 16 and Richmond at No. 19.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Minnesota cancels game against Northwestern

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota has canceled its game against Northwestern on Saturday, the second straight football cancellation for the Gophers because of a spike in their COVID-19 cases.

The decision was made by university officials Monday in consultation with the Big Ten. Since Nov. 19, Minnesota has had 47 positive cases, including 21 players and 26 staff members. Seven of those cases were reported on Monday.

The Gophers paused all team-related activities six days ago. They canceled their game at Wisconsin last week.

Northwestern leads the Big Ten West Division at 5-1.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-TEXAS-DAVIDSON

Ramey, No. 17 Texas beat Davidson 78-76 in Maui Invitational

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Courtney Ramey had the go-ahead driving score with 20 seconds left to help No. 17 Texas hold off Davidson 78-76 in the opening game of the relocated Maui Invitational.

Ramey’s score broke a 76-all tie, then the Longhorns had a pair of stops on the final possession as the Wildcats had a chance to tie or win. Davidson’s Sam Mennega finished with 17 points to lead the Wildcats but missed two 3-pointers on the final possession for the win.

The tournament is being played in the North Carolina mountains instead of its traditional Hawaii setting because of the coronavirus pandemic.

MLB-ROYALS

Royals agree with Minor, sign Taylor to $1.75M, 1-year deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals agreed to a two-year deal with pitcher Mike Minor and finalized a $1.75 million, one-year contract with outfielder Michael Taylor as they piece together a roster in their rebuilding effort.

The deal with the 32-year-old Minor was reached late Sunday and requires him to pass a physical before it can be completed.

Taylor signed his $1.75 million contract Monday and it includes up to $1 million in incentives.

MLB-METS-BARNES

Barnes, Mets reach $750,000 deal ahead of tender deadline

NEW YORK (AP) — Right-hander Jacob Barnes and the New York Mets agreed to a $750,000, one-year contract, two days ahead of the deadline for teams to offer 2021 deals to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

The 30-year-old was 0-2 with a 5.50 ERA for the Los Angeles Angeles last season, then was claimed off waivers by the Mets on Oct. 30. He is 4-13 with a 4.36 ERA in 199 relief appearances and one start in five major league seasons.

Barnes would get $25,000 for one active day on the major league roster, and he can earn $75,000 in performance bonuses.

MLB DRAFT LEAGUE

MLB launches wood-bat league for draft-eligible prospects

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is creating a minor league for top eligible prospects leading to the summer draft.

The MLB Draft League is launching with five teams and could add a sixth. The teams are in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and New Jersey. Teams will use wood bats and play a 68-game regular season that includes an All-Star break coinciding with the draft in early July.

Teams are going to communities that lost franchises as MLB moved to shrink the affiliated minor leagues from 160 to 120 teams this offseason. The reduction followed the expiration of the agreement between the major and minor leagues. MLB has planned to eliminate the separate governing body of minor league baseball.