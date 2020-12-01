Rice looks to remain undefeated when battling LeTourneau

Sports

LeTourneau vs. Rice (2-0)

Tudor Fieldhouse, Houston; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Rice Owls will be taking on the YellowJackets of Division III LeTourneau. Rice is coming off a 103-64 win in San Antonio over Our Lady of the Lake in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Max Fiedler has averaged 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Owls, while Travis Evee has recorded 15 points per game.MIGHTY MAX: In two appearances this season, Rice’s Max Fiedler has shot 60 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Rice went 6-5 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Owls offense scored 72.9 points per contest across those 11 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com