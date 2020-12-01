Sports

NFL-SEAHAWKS-EAGLES

Metcalf, Wilson lead Seahawks over Eagles 23-17

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — DK Metcalf again made the Philadelphia Eagles regret passing him up in the draft.

Metcalf caught 10 passes for 177 yards, Russell Wilson threw for 230 yards and one touchdown and the Seattle Seahawks beat the Philadelphia Eagles 23-17 Monday night.

The 8-3 Seahawks moved one game ahead of the Rams in the NFC West. The 3-7-1 Eagles fell a half-game behind the Giants and Washington in the woeful NFC East. Carson Wentz held off Jalen Hurts but had another rough game. He was 25 of 45 for 215 yards, two TDs and one interception.

Seattle’s defense entered the game allowing the most yards in the NFL and most yards passing but held Philadelphia’s inept offense to 250 yards.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

Ravens-Steelers rescheduled again by COVID-19 to Wednesday

UNDATED (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens’ struggle to contain a coronavirus outbreak has postponed their game against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers once again. The game that was originally slated to be played Thanksgiving night, then rescheduled twice, has now been moved from Tuesday night to Wednesday afternoon.

In other changes, the Steelers’ home game in Week 13 against Washington has been moved from Sunday to Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. The Ravens home game against Dallas will be on Tuesday night, Dec. 8. It was originally set for Thursday night, then moved to Dec. 7.

The NFL announced the most recent switches Monday after the Ravens placed starters Matthew Judon, Willie Snead and Mark Andrews on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Although Baltimore also had four players return from that list, the team will still be severely short-handed when this game is finally played.

In other virus-related NFL news:

— Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett is on track to be activated from the COVID-19 list on Wednesday after missing two games with the virus. Garrett sat out Cleveland’s wins over Philadelphia and Jacksonville the past two weeks after testing positive on Nov. 20. Garrett was leading the NFL with 9 1/2 sacks when he tested positive for the coronavirus, which has sidelined several other Browns players.

— The San Francisco 49ers will play two home games in Arizona after new coronavirus regulations put in place by officials in Northern California forced the team to find a temporary new home. The 49ers will host the Buffalo Bills next Monday and Washington on Dec. 13 at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals. Santa Clara County, California, announced new rules that include a three-week ban on practices and games for contact sports.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-F1-HAMILTON

Hamilton positive for COVID-19, will miss F1′s Sakhir GP

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain.

The Mercedes team said in a statement Tuesday that Hamilton was tested three times last week and returned a negative result each time, the last on Sunday afternoon when Hamilton won the Bahrain Grand Prix. The team says he up woke Monday morning with mild symptoms and was informed at the same time that a contact prior to arrival in Bahrain had subsequently tested positive. Lewis took another test and returned a positive result, which has since been confirmed by a retest.

Hamilton is in isolation in accordance with the health protocols in Bahrain.

SKI-WORLD CUP-SHIFFRIN

Shiffrin skips World Cup speed races in Switzerland

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin will skip World Cup races in Switzerland this weekend after missing training time in speed events during the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. ski team said Tuesday that the three-time overall World Cup champion opted out of two super-G races scheduled for St. Moritz, where she won two years ago. Shiffrin is now preparing for two giant slaloms on Dec. 12-13 in Courchevel, France.

The team says that due to travel restrictions associated with COVID-19, Shiffrin hasn’t trained since January for downhill or super-G. She has six of her 66 career World Cup race wins in speed disciplines, with 59 coming in the technical events of slalom or giant slalom.

Shiffrin also has been limited by a back injury this season. She placed second and fifth in a pair of slaloms in Levi, Finland — both won by World Cup leader Petra Vlhova.