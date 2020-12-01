Sports

NFL-NEWS

Browns get Garrett back, lose Harrison

UNDATED (AP) — The Cleveland Browns got their most valuable defensive player back Tuesday but lost another vital one.

Myles Garrett was activated from the COVID-19 list and cleared to return to practice as the 8-3 Browns get ready to play at Tennessee. Garrett has been out since testing positive for the virus on Nov. 20 after he was isolated for two days while having symptoms. He was leading the NFL in sacks when he got sick.

But Cleveland will be without hard-hitting safety Ronnie Harrison, who was placed on injured reserve after tests showed he suffered a severe shoulder injury on Sunday against Jacksonville. Harrison will miss at least three games, and probably more. The Browns have five games left in the regular season.

In other NFL news:

— The San Francisco 49ers are set to embark on an unusual three-week road trip after being kicked out of their stadium and practice facility because of strict new COVID-19 protocols in their home county in Northern California. The Niners will fly to Arizona, where they will practice, live and play their next two games after Santa Clara County imposed a three-week ban on games and practices for contact sports. Coach Kyle Shanahan says he expects some “bumps in the road” but that his team is prepared for the journey.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

No. 3 Ohio State resumes practices

UNDATED (AP) — The Ohio State football team is resuming full practices in preparation for Saturday’s game at Michigan State. Ohio State said in a one-sentence statement that the team would “resume organized team activities” Tuesday afternoon. The Buckeyes will do so while managing COVID-19 issues, and will be without coach Ryan Day, who tested positive last week.

No. 3 Ohio State chose to cancel its game at Illinois last week because of an unacceptable number of COVID cases among players and staff in the program. The Buckeyes need to play this week and next week against Michigan to have enough games in to be eligible for the Big Ten title.

In other college football news:

— No. 17 USC has resumed conditioning workouts and coach Clay Helton has expressed cautious optimism the Trojans will be able to play Washington State on Sunday. Four USC football players tested positive last week and another seven are in quarantine because of contact tracing. Those absences put USC under the minimum number of scholarship players established by the Pac-12, leading to its first cancellation of the abbreviated season last week. All available players have since tested negative, which allowed USC to resume team activities.

— Michigan’s football team did not meet in person for a second straight day after coach Jim Harbaugh said there had been an increased number of presumptive positive COVID-19 tests. Michigan is scheduled to host Maryland on Saturday. The Terrapins are coming off their first game since a coronavirus outbreak within the program led to two games being canceled.

— Kentucky starting safety and Southeastern Conference interceptions leader Kelvin Joseph has become the first Wildcat to opt out and will focus on preparing for the NFL draft. The redshirt sophomore, whose four pickoffs rank fourth nationally, announced his decision on social media. Joseph thanked Kentucky coaches, teammates and the community for the opportunity as well as LSU, where he had 12 tackles and a pass breakup in 2018 before transferring and sitting out last season per NCAA transfer rules.

— Former Oklahoma football coach Bob Stoops is helping coach the Sooners again because of coronavirus issues. The Sooners had to postpone last Saturday’s game against West Virginia and temporarily paused organized team activities due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing throughout the program. The situation affected the assistant coaching ranks, leading Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley ask Stoops for help. Stoops led the Sooners to 10 conference championships and a national title in 18 seasons. He was able to jump in immediately because he has remained an institutional staff member since he retired in 2017.

— Stanford’s football team is heading for a long trip to the Pacific Northwest because of new COVID-19 protocols in California’s Santa Clara County. The new rules prohibit practices and games for contact sports for three weeks. The Cardinal will travel to Seattle tomorrow to begin preparing for Saturday’s game at Washington. They will then spend the following week in Corvallis, Oregon, before playing Oregon State on Dec 12. That game had originally been scheduled to be played at Stanford but has been moved because of the new rules.

— Vanderbilt has one kicker on the two-deep chart for this weekend’s game at No. 11 Georgia, and it’s Sarah Fuller, the first woman to play in a Power Five game. Interim coach Todd Fitch says Fuller will be with the Commodores on their trip to Georgia. None of the kickers who were out last week after COVID-19 issues kept them away from the team is back yet, which could change before Saturday. Fitch says Fuller kicked at Tuesday’s practice while coaches evaluated other players on the roster.

T25 BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

No. 17 Texas beats Indiana 66-44 to reach Maui final

UNDATED (AP) — Matt Coleman III scored 16 points to help No. 17 Texas beat Indiana 66-44 in Tuesday’s semifinals of the relocated Maui Invitational in Asheville, North Carolina. That sent the Longhorns to the tournament’s championship game for the first time.

Courtney Ramey added 13 points for Texas, which locked down to force a rough offensive performance for the Hoosiers. Indiana shot just 24%. The Hoosiers also finished with more turnovers than field goals. Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 17 points. But Race Thompson managed just four points a day after posting his first double-double.

NBA-CELTICS-WALKER

Celtics’ Walker gets knee injection, out until early January

BOSTON (AP) — Celtics point guard Kemba Walker will be sidelined until at least the first week of January after receiving a stem cell injection in his left knee.

Boston president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said Tuesday the decision was made after Walker consulted with multiple specialists in early October. Walker was then put on a 12-week strengthening program for the upcoming season. He is expected to resume on-court activities in early December.

Walker nearly had his first playoff run with Boston derailed in July when he tweaked the knee during workouts leading up to the resumption of the season in the Florida bubble. It left him limited during the seeding games portion of the schedule.

But he was a big part of Boston’s run to the Eastern Conference finals, averaging 19.6 points and 5.1 assists during the postseason. The Celtics lost the series in six games to Miami.

MLB-NEWS

AP source: Reliever Trevor May agrees to deal with Mets

UNDATED (AP) — The New York Mets have reached their first agreement with a free agent since Steven Cohen bought the team, a deal with 31-year-old right-hander Trevor May, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The person tells The Associated Press that the agreement is subject to a successful physical.

May had a 3.86 ERA in 24 relief appearances for the Minnesota Twins last season, striking out 38 and walking seven in 23 1/3 innings while allowing 20 hits with a career-high fastball velocity averaging 96.66 mph. May is 23-21 with a 4.44 ERA in his big league career.

In other MLB news:

— The Red Sox and left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez have avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year deal worth $8.3 million. The agreement was announced Tuesday, a day before the deadline to offer contracts to unsigned players on 40-man rosters. Rodríguez’s agent, Gustavo Marcano, confirmed the agreement via Twitter. Rodríguez missed all of last season because of heart inflammation caused by COVID-19.

— Right-hander Burch Smith agreed to a $705,000, one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics a day before Wednesday’s deadline. Smith went 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA and a save in six outings spanning 12 innings for Oakland but was lost for the season in mid-August because of a strained forearm on his pitching side. The A’s missed his presence in the bullpen as they won the AL West and the wild-card round against the Chicago White Sox before losing to the rival Astros in the AL Division Series.

— Indians rookie reliever Cam Hill has had surgery on his right wrist after being involved in a car accident in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Hill shared details of the incident on Instagram account, saying he only “banged up” his wrist. He expressed thanks others in the accident were OK. The team said surgery went “as expected” and that it doesn’t have any details yet on Hill’s rehab or when he might be able to pitch. The right-hander made his major league debut for Cleveland in July.

— Hall of Fame manager Tom Lasorda has been moved out of intensive care, although he remains hospitalized in Southern California. Los Angeles Dodgers spokesman Steve Brener said Tuesday that the team’s 93-year-old former manager is doing rehab at the hospital in Orange County. Lasorda has been hospitalized since Nov. 8, although the team didn’t make it public until a week later. Lasorda attended the team’s Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 27 in Texas that clinched the Dodgers’ first World Series title since 1988.

— Major league baseball players are giving $500,000 to support minor leaguers whose season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Major League Baseball Players Association says the money will be donated through the Major League Baseball Players Trust to More Than Baseball, a not-for-profit that benefits minor leaguers. The big league season was cut from 162 games to 60 because of the pandemic, causing a prorated reduction in pay. Minor league schedules were wiped out, and big league teams gave players with minor league contracts $400 weekly stipends through May 31. Many teams extended the stipends through the summer.

— Major League Baseball’s number of drug tests dropped sharply during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Independent program administrator Thomas M. Martin said in his annual report Tuesday that there were 3,733 urine samples and 412 blood samples for human growth hormone testing collected during the year ending with the World Series. That was down from 9,332 urine samples and 2,287 blood samples in the year ending with the 2019 World Series.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-F1-HAMILTON

Hamilton positive for COVID-19, will miss F1′s Sakhir GP

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain.

The Mercedes team said in a statement Tuesday that Hamilton was tested three times last week and returned a negative result each time, the last on Sunday afternoon when Hamilton won the Bahrain Grand Prix. The team says he up woke Monday morning with mild symptoms and was informed at the same time that a contact prior to arrival in Bahrain had subsequently tested positive. Lewis took another test and returned a positive result, which has since been confirmed by a retest.

Hamilton is in isolation in accordance with the health protocols in Bahrain.