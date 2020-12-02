Sports

NFL-RAVENS/STEELERS

Ravens-Steelers showdown could finally happen

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens are finally set to meet Wednesday in a game that has been rescheduled three times. The undefeated Steelers were originally scheduled to host the 6-4 Ravens on Thanksgiving night. But a COVID-19 outbreak in Baltimore forced NFL officials to move the game to Sunday afternoon and then Tuesday night before landing on Wednesday.

Baltimore will be without quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is one of several Ravens on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Pittsburgh will be without starting running back James Conner and standout defensive end Stephon Tuitt, among others, because of COVID-19.

Pittsburgh can move to 11-0 with a win and eliminate Baltimore from the AFC North race in the process.

The game is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. Eastern time.

NFL-NEWS

Broncos get their QBs back

UNDATED (AP) — Quarterbacks Drew Lock, Brett Rypien (RIH’-pihn) and Blake Bortles will be allowed to rejoin their teammates at practice Wednesday after the Denver Broncos activated them from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Their return means practice squad receiver Kendall Hinton won’t have to be the one taking the snaps at Kansas City next weekend as he did in Denver’s 31-3 loss to New Orleans on Sunday.

The Broncos were forced to play the Saints without any of their quarterbacks after Lock, Rypien and Bortles were deemed high-risk close contacts 24 hours earlier for having been mask-less around QB Jeff Driskel before he tested positive for the coronavirus on Thanksgiving.

The NFL denied Denver’s request to push the Saints game back 48 hours, which would have allowed their QBs to return to action. So they turned to Hinton, a former quarterback in college, and sprinkled in some direct snaps to running backs Royce Freeman and Phillip Lindsay.

Lock, Rypien and Bortles were removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday after testing negative for a fifth consecutive day.

In other NFL news:

— The Cleveland Browns are dealing with another COVID-19 case after an unidentified staff member tested positive. The team closed its facility Wednesday to conduct contact tracing, which has become routine the past two weeks because of several other positive tests. The Browns are expected to practice indoors after heavy snow in the Cleveland area. They activated star defensive end Myles Garrett from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday and expect him to practice as they get ready to play at Tennessee on Sunday. Garrett missed two games after becoming infected.

— Quarterback Mike Glennon is getting another start for the Jacksonville Jaguars even though Gardner Minshew is healthy. Coach Doug Marrone says Minshew has been cleared to practice in full after recovering from a sprained thumb on his throwing hand, but he’s sticking with Glennon at Minnesota on Sunday. Glennon was solid in his first start since Week 4 of the 2017 season. He threw two touchdown passes in a 27-25 loss to Cleveland last week. He didn’t have a turnover and wasn’t sacked. It was the first time since the season opener Jacksonville played a turnover-free game.

— The Buffalo Bills are in position to get healthier for their stretch run with linebackers Matt Milano and Tyrel Dodson designated to return to practice after spending time on injured reserve. Milano, a starter, missed three games over four weeks with a partially torn pectoral muscle. Dodson, a primary backup, has been sidelined since hurting his hamstring in a 26-17 loss to Kansas City on Oct. 19. Buffalo also signed receiver Jake Kumerow off its practice squad, adding depth at the position with starter John Brown placed on IR due to an ankle injury last weekend.

— The chief executive of rugby’s world governing body is leaving his role to take up a senior position at the NFL where he will drive the next stage of its growth in Europe. The NFL says Brett Gosper will begin his new role as Head of Europe and U.K. some time next year. The league says Gosper will have “overarching responsibility for the successful execution of NFL business strategy across the U.K. and Europe, including fan growth, live games and commercial success.” Gosper has been CEO of World Rugby since 2012 and has overseen World Cups in 2015 and ’19.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE SPORTS

Virus scrambles college basketball schedules

UNDATED (AP) — George Mason has called off its men’s basketball game at Maryland scheduled for Friday because of what the Virginia school says is a positive COVID-19 test within the program.

George Mason announced Wednesday that its team “temporarily paused activities” after the result showed up during routine testing, which happens three times a week.

Maryland is 3-0 this season, while George Mason is 2-1. Neither team is ranked in the AP Top 25.

In other virus-related college sports news:

— No. 17 Texas Tech has replaced a men’s basketball game that was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns. The Red Raiders will now play Troy at home in a non-conference game Friday night. That is a night after the Red Raiders had been scheduled to play at home against St. John’s, but the Red Storm pulled out of that game earlier this week.

— No. 19 Richmond’s men’s basketball is pausing all activities and its game at College of Charleston on Wednesday night has been called off due to COVID-19 concerns within the Spiders program. Charleston said Tuesday it will look to reschedule with Richmond or find another opponent to make up the lost game. Richmond was coming off an upset of then-10th-ranked Kentucky this past Sunday and entered the national rankings Monday.

— St. John’s has canceled men’s basketball games scheduled for Sunday against Sacred Heart and next Tuesday versus Fordham because of positive COVID-19 tests in both those programs. Instead, the Red Storm will now host Stony Brook on Sunday afternoon at Carnesecca Arena on campus. Fans are not permitted to attend games there through at least the end of December. St. John’s was supposed to play at No. 17 Texas Tech on Thursday night in the Big East-Big 12 Battle but scrapped the trip due to coronavirus concerns. Instead, the Red Storm will face BYU on Wednesday in “Bubbleville” at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut as part of the Roman Legends Classic. — West Virginia says no fans will be allowed at its men’s and women’s basketball games in December, except for essential personnel and the families of players and staff, due to recent spikes of COVID-19 cases in the state. The university initially had capped fan attendance at 20% of capacity at 14,000-seat WVU Coliseum, or around 2,800.

— College basketball is returning to Madison Square Garden this month. In a matchup between the past two NCAA champions, Villanova and Virginia are scheduled to square off Dec. 19 in the heart of New York City. But because of the coronavirus pandemic, no fans will be allowed to attend The Holiday Hoops Classic. It will be the first college game at The Garden since the Big East Tournament was stopped at halftime of a March 12 quarterfinal between St. John’s and Creighton. Not long after that, the rest of the 2019-20 season was scuttled and the NCAA Tournament was canceled, wiping out an East Regional and the annual NIT championship slated for “The World’s Most Famous Arena.”