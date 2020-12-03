Arkansas St. goes for first win vs Crowley’s Ridge College

Sports

Crowley’s Ridge College vs. Arkansas State (0-3)

First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arkansas State Red Wolves will be taking on the Pioneers of Crowley’s Ridge College. Arkansas State lost 83-54 on the road to Memphis in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Arkansas State’s Caleb Fields, Marquis Eaton and Christian Willis have collectively accounted for 55 percent of all Red Wolves points this season.FEATHERY FIELDS: Through three games, Arkansas State’s Caleb Fields has connected on 33.3 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 65.4 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas State went 6-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last year. The Red Wolves offense scored 67.8 points per contest across those nine games.

