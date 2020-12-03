No. 7 Kansas battles NDSU

Sports

North Dakota State (0-3) vs. No. 7 Kansas (2-1)

Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Kansas hosts North Dakota State in an early season matchup. Kansas beat Kentucky by three points in Indianapolis on Tuesday, while North Dakota State fell 69-58 at Creighton on Sunday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The Bison are led by juniors Tyree Eady and Sam Griesel. Eady has averaged 10 points and eight rebounds while Griesel has put up 7.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. The Jayhawks have been led by Christian Braun and Ochai Agbaji. Braun has averaged 15.3 points, eight rebounds and two steals while Agbaji has put up 17.3 points per game.EFFECTIVE EADY: Eady has connected on 44.4 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 9 over the last three games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Kansas is ranked second among Big 12 teams with an average of 83 points per game.

