UNC-Asheville goes up against SC St.

South Carolina State (0-3) vs. UNC-Asheville (0-2)

Kimmel Arena, Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State and UNC-Asheville look to bounce back from losses. South Carolina State fell 75-38 at Clemson on Wednesday. UNC-Asheville lost 83-81 in overtime loss at home against Western Carolina on Saturday.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: UNC-Asheville has depended on senior leadership this year while South Carolina State has been fueled heavily by freshmen. Seniors Tajion Jones, Jamon Battle, LJ Thorpe and Evan Clayborne have combined to account for 71 percent of UNC-Asheville’s scoring this season. On the other side, freshmen Jemal Davis, Rahsaan Edwards, Floyd Rideau,Jr. and Latavian Lawrence have combined to account for 51 percent of all South Carolina State scoring.JUMPING FOR JONES: Jones has connected on 31.3 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 50 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: South Carolina State is rated second among MEAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 26.2 percent. The Bulldogs have averaged 12.3 offensive boards per game.

