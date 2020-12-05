Fairfield seeks revenge on Hartford

Sports

Fairfield (0-3) vs. Hartford (2-2)

Chase Family Arena, West Hartford, Connecticut; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hartford goes for the season sweep over Fairfield after winning the previous matchup in Fairfield. The teams last met on Dec. 2, when the Hawks shot 38.8 percent from the field on their way to a five-point victory.

LEADING THE WAY: The dynamic Moses Flowers has put up 15.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.8 steals to lead the charge for the Hawks. Austin Williams is also a big contributor, accounting for 10 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. The Stags are led by Jesus Cruz, who is averaging 12 points and 5.7 rebounds.MIGHTY MOSES: Flowers has connected on 32 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 18 over his last three games. He’s also made 70.6 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Hartford has made 7.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among America East teams.

___

___

