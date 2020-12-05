UNCW squares up against ECU

Sports

UNC Wilmington (2-1) vs. East Carolina (3-0)

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum, Greenville, North Carolina; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington and East Carolina both look to put winning streaks together . UNC Wilmington easily beat Troy by 23 on Nov. 11. East Carolina is coming off a 63-50 win at home against Radford on Saturday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: East Carolina’s Jayden Gardner has averaged 21.7 points and 5.7 rebounds while Tristen Newton has put up 9.3 points, five rebounds and 2.3 steals. For the Seahawks, Jaylen Sims has averaged 26.7 points and 6.7 rebounds while Mike Okauru has put up 11.7 points and seven rebounds.JUMPING FOR JAYLEN: Sims has connected on 66.7 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 18 over the last three games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: UNC Wilmington’s Ty Gadsden has attempted 15 3-pointers and connected on 40 percent of them, and is 6 for 15 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: East Carolina has committed a turnover on just 14.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all AAC teams. The Pirates have turned the ball over only 9.7 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com