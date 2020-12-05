Sports

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Gonzaga-Baylor game is off

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The big basketball matchup between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor is off. The game was scrapped hours before tip-off Saturday because of two positive COVID-19 tests in the Bulldogs program.

A joint statement from the schools said one player and one nonplayer of the Gonzaga travel party tested positive. The unidentified player did not play in Wednesday’s game against West Virginia.

Both teams decided to cancel the game after consultation with local health authorities and both team physicians. The teams have agreed to attempt to reschedule the game at a later date.

Two other games are still on the schedule involving ranked teams — number-seven Kansas is at North Dakota State, and tenth-ranked Houston meets South Carolina.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Alabama visits LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Alabama quarterback Mac Jones could bolster his Heisman Trophy credentials with another big game tonight as the top-ranked Crimson Tide visits LSU. Jones has completed 76.2% of his passes this season for 2,728 yards and 23 touchdowns. His yards passing are the most by any Alabama quarterback through the first eight games of a season in team history.

In other action involving ranked teams:

— Tenth-ranked Indiana has lost its last ten matchups against Wisconsin. But the Hoosiers have already snapped long skids against Michigan and Penn State this season. They’ll try to have another breakthrough against the 18th-ranked Badgers.

— Two unbeaten teams meet as eighth-ranked BYU visits number-14 Coastal Carolina. Both teams have 9-and-0 records this season. Coastal Carolina was picked last in the Sun Belt, but freshman quarterback Grayson McCall and the Chanticleers have already locked up a spot in the conference title game. Zach Wilson and the Cougars have been rolling through a schedule that lacks ranked opponents, winning by an average margin of 33 points.

— Number-13 Oklahoma would improve its chances of clinching a berth in the Big 12 title game with a win against Baylor. A loss by the Sooners would open the door for rival Oklahoma State.

— Second-ranked Notre Dame, unbeaten in nine games, meets 1-and-9 Syracuse for Notre Dame’s final tune-up for the ACC title game.

— Number-four Clemson can clinch a sixth consecutive berth in the ACC championship, and a rematch with Notre Dame, which beat the Tigers at home when Clemson was without Trevor Lawrence. Today’s rival is Virginia Tech; the Hokies are looking to end a three-game losing streak.

— The sixth-ranked Florida Gators can clinch the Southeastern Conference Eastern Division in today’s matchup with Tennessee, along with a spot in the league championship game. They also need a strong finish to move up in the College Football Playoff rankings. Tennessee is trying to avoid the program’s longest skid since 1988 when the Vols lost the first six games to start that season.

— Ninth-ranked Miami visits Duke in a late addition to the Atlantic Coast Conference schedule. The Hurricanes are trying to stay in the hunt to reach the league championship game.

— Number-12 Iowa State has clinched at least a share of the Big 12 regular-season title and can finish off its run to the conference championship game when it hosts West Virginia.

— In other action, number-21 Oregon is at California, Navy hosts number-22 Tulsa, number-23 Washington meets Stanford, and Iowa — ranked 24 — is at Illinois.

GOLF IN DUBAI CHAMPIONSHIP

Rozner shoots 64, wins in Dubai for 1st European Tour title

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — French golfer Antoine Rozner has captured his first title on the European Tour after shooting 8-under 64 in the final round to win the Golf in Dubai Championship by two strokes.

Rozner is ranked No. 204 and started the final day four shots behind overnight leader Andy Sullivan. Sullivan led by two strokes as he reached the back nine at Jumeirah Golf Estates but only made one birdie along with a bogey after the turn to shoot 70. Rozner rolled in four birdies on the back nine as well as an eagle 3 at No. 13.

Rozner finished the tournament at 25 under par and became the 14th first-time winner on the tour this season.