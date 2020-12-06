Stanford faces Cal Poly

Sports

Cal Poly (1-1) vs. Stanford (1-2)

Maples Pavilion, Stanford, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly and Stanford look to bounce back from losses. Both squads are coming off of big losses in their last game. Stanford lost 79-63 in Asheville to Indiana on Wednesday, while Cal Poly fell 88-60 at home to San Francisco on Friday.

LEADING THE WAY: Stanford’s Daejon Davis has averaged 16.3 points, four rebounds and two steals while Oscar da Silva has put up 14.3 points and four rebounds. For the Mustangs, Riley Till has averaged 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks while Mark Crowe has put up 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and two steals.DOMINANT DAEJON: Davis has connected on 40 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 10 over the last three games. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal Poly is ranked first in the Big West with an average of 77.5 possessions per game.

