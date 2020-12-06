Sports

NFL-SCHEDULE

Tagovailoa starts against Bengals

MIAMI (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa started at quarterback for the Miami Dolphins against Cincinnati after missing last week’s game because of a sore thumb on his throwing hand.

Miami’s top draft pick is 3-1 as a starter, but he was benched in the fourth quarter of his most recent game, a loss at Denver two weeks ago.

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard made his NFL-leading eighth interception of the season in the first quarter. Howard has 20 interceptions since 2017, also the league high. Miami’s streak of at least one takeaway in 18 consecutive games is the longest in the league.

In other early action:

— The Cleveland Browns came to Tennessee looking to prove they’re a threat in the AFC playoff chase, and they’re off to an early rout of the Titans. The Browns scored the first 17 points of the game, taking advantage of turning the Titans over on downs on fourth-and-1 on Tennessee’s first drive and then NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry losing his first fumble of the season starting the Titans’ second drive. Even when the Titans finally scored to pull within 17-7, Baker Mayfield answered back on the next play. He hit Donovan Peoples-Jones with a 75-yard TD pass, pushing the lead to 24-7. Mayfield has thrown four touchdown passes to become the Browns first quarterback with that many TD passes in the first half since Hall of Famer Otto Graham did it in 1951.

— New Orleans quarterback Taysom Hill has thrown the first touchdown pass of his NFL career. Making his third straight start for the New Orleans Saints, Hill tossed a 15-yard scoring pass to Tre’Quan Smith against the Atlanta Falcons. The TD throw was the first for Hill since his senior season at BYU in 2016. Hill set up the throw to Smith with the longest run of his career, a 43-yard scamper down the sideline.

— Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette left a game for a second straight week to be evaluated for a possible concussion. Arnette got hurt on the second play of the game when he lowered his helmet while tackling New York Jets running back Frank Gore.

— The Minnesota Vikings had a big setback before their game against Jacksonville. All-Pro linebacker Eric Kendricks was ruled out with a calf injury he aggravated during warmups. Kendricks had been limited in practice all week, but did not have an injury designation for the game. He was on the active list that’s submitted about 90 minutes prior to kickoff. Todd Davis started in his place at middle linebacker.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-POLL

AP Top 25: No. 1 Tide runs poll streak to 210, 3rd-best ever

UNDATED (AP) — Alabama is No. 1 for the fifth week in a row and has extended its streak of consecutive poll appearances to 210, the third longest in the history of The Associated Press college football poll. The Crimson Tide are the unanimous No. 1 for the third straight week and the top seven teams are unchanged for a fifth consecutive poll. Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A&M round out the top five. No. 6 Florida and No. 7 Cincinnati also held their spots. No. 24 Buffalo is ranked for the first time in school history. Alabama’s poll appearance streak passed Florida’s run of 209 set from 1990-2002. Up next is Florida State’s streak of 211 from 1989-2001.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

No. 16 USC gets back to work with Sunday visit from Wash St

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Number-16 Southern California had largely managed to avoid coronavirus-related problems within its football program until last week. USC will get back to work tonight at the Coliseum against Washington State, which has ample experience in the delays and cancellations that are defining this college football season.

The schools initially were slated to meet Friday night, but the game was pushed back two days to allow more Trojans to be cleared from coronavirus restrictions.

USC had to cancel its game against fellow unbeaten Colorado last weekend because too many Trojans at one unidentified position were in quarantine.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Michigan State hosts Western Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — In college basketball, eighth-ranked Michigan State hosts Western Michigan tonight before playing number-15 Virginia on the road Wednesday — which will be the Spartans’ fourth game in eight days.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA-BULLS-TEMPLE

Bulls’ Temple says he’s recovering from virus

CHICAGO (AP) — Garrett Temple of the Chicago Bulls says he’s recovering from COVID-19.

The guard and forward says he tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Nov. 28 and is isolating in a Chicago hotel. He is mostly symptom-free after experiencing a headache and fatigue as well as some congestion, shortness of breath and a cough, though he did not lose his taste or smell.

Temple hopes to return to the Bulls’ facility midweek. Through contact tracing, Temple believes he contracted the virus at a family Thanksgiving gathering in Louisiana.