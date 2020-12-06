Sports

NFL-SCHEDULE

Giants upset Seahawks 17-12

UNDATED (AP) — Alfred Morris scored a pair of third-quarter touchdowns and the New York defense shut down Russell Wilson and one of the top offenses in the league 17-12.Double-digit underdogs, the Giants (5-7) handed Seattle (8-4) its first home loss of the season, sent the NFC West race into some mayhem, and kept their spot on top of the NFC East for another week. The Giants did it with starting quarterback Daniel Jones a spectator after getting hurt last week against Cincinnati. Colt McCoy led the Giants.

In other NFL action:

—Tua Tagovailoa (TOO’-ah tuhng-ah-vy-LOH’-ah) returned from a thumb injury that forced him to miss one game, throwing for a season-high 296 yards and a score to help the Miami Dolphins rally past Cincinnati 19-7 in a game that included five ejections and a benches-clearing confrontation. Miami ranks second in the NFL in scoring defense and has allowed 10 points in the past two weeks.

— Aaron Rodgers connected with Davante Adams on two of his three touchdown passes and reached a couple of career milestones to help Green Bay hand the Eagles a 30-16 loss, their fourth consecutive. Green Bay owned a 23-3 lead in the fourth quarter when the Eagles scored two touchdowns in a span of just over a minute. Rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts, who took over for an ineffective Carson Wentz midway through the third quarter, started it by throwing a 32-yard touchdown pass to Greg Ward on fourth-and-18. Jalen Reagor then delivered a 73-yard punt return to cut the lead to 23-16 with 6:30 left, though Jake Elliott missed the extra point.

—Cam Newton ran for two touchdowns and the New England Patriots scored two TDs on special teams in a 45-0 rout of the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Newton has four games this season with multiple rushing TDs, breaking the NFL record for the most such games by a quarterback. He has 11 rushing touchdowns this season. The Patriots have won two straight and four of five to get back into playoff contention in the AFC.

—Derek Carr threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III with 5 seconds left, lifting the Las Vegas Raiders to a wild 31-28 victory over the still-winless New York Jets on Sunday. The Jets took a 28-24 lead with 5:34 remaining on Ty Johnson’s 1-yard touchdown and the defense came up with a big fourth-down stop that appeared to end New York’s agonizing wait for its first win of the season. But New York went three-and-out with a chance to seal it, but Carr found Ruggs for the winning score.

— Baker Mayfield threw for 334 yards and four touchdowns as the Browns scored the first 17 points and held on to beat the Tennessee Titans 41-35. Cleveland has won four straight. With both chasing AFC playoff berths, the Browns looked like the team leading a division as they improved to 9-3. The Titans fell into a tie atop the AFC South, though they still have the better division record. Cleveland is second in the AFC North behind unbeaten Pittsburgh.

— Jared Goff threw for 351 yards, Darrell Henderson ran for a crucial 38-yard touchdown and the Los Angeles Rams moved into a tie for the NFC West lead with a 38-28 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The Rams have won three of four and are tied with the Seahawks, who lost to the New York Giants 17-12. The Cardinals have lost four of their past five games.

— Dan Bailey kicked a 23-yard field goal with 1:49 left in overtime that lifted the Minnesota Vikings to a 27-24 victory over Jacksonville. That sent the Jaguars to their 11th straight loss. Bailey missed two extra points and a 51-yard try with 13 seconds remaining in regulation. Harrison Smith set up Bailey’s redo with an interception at the Jacksonville 46. That was the fourth turnover of the game by the Jaguars.

— Philip Rivers threw two touchdown passes in the first half and the Indianapolis defense dominated in the second half to lead the Colts to a 26-20 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday. The Texans had a chance to take the lead with about 90 seconds left when they had second down from the Indy 2. Deshaun Watson fumbled a low snap and Anthony Walker pounced on it to seal the win.

— The New Orleans Saints finally gave up a touchdown but the defense stood tall at the end to preserve their ninth straight victory, 21-16 over the Atlanta Falcons. The Saints also clinched a playoff berth with Chicago’s 34-30 loss to Detroit. Starting again in place of Drew Brees, Taysom Hill threw the first two touchdown passes of his career. But his fumble deep in Atlanta territory sparked a Falcons comeback. Atlanta drove 85 yards against the Saints, capped by Matt Ryan’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Russell Gage with 7:43 remaining.

— Matthew Stafford threw for 402 yards and three touchdowns and Adrian Peterson scored from the 5 after Romeo Okwara strip-sacked Mitchell Trubisky with about two minutes left. The Detroit Lions won their first game under interim coach Darrell Bevell, rallying to beat the struggling Chicago Bears 34-30 on Sunday.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-POLL

AP Top 25: No. 1 Tide runs poll streak to 210, 3rd-best ever

UNDATED (AP) — Alabama is No. 1 for the fifth week in a row and has extended its streak of consecutive poll appearances to 210, the third longest in the history of The Associated Press college football poll.

The Crimson Tide are the unanimous No. 1 for the third straight week and the top seven teams are unchanged for a fifth consecutive poll. Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A&M round out the top five. No. 6 Florida and No. 7 Cincinnati also held their spots. No. 24 Buffalo is ranked for the first time in school history.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Villanova beats Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Justin Moore and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl each scored 19 points and No. 12 Villanova held on late to beat No. 17 Texas 68-64.

Collin Gillespie made four free throws over the final 15 seconds to secure the victory for the Wildcats. Jermiane Samuels collected a game-high 12 rebounds after sitting out practice for a week due to a sprained pinky finger on his right hand. Courtney Ramey and Matt Coleman III each scored 17 points for the Longhorns in their first loss on the season.

Elsewhere in college hoops:

—Joey Hauser had a career-high 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, leading No. 8 Michigan State to a 79-61 win over Western Michigan. The Spartans seemed flat for a second straight game at home after beating No. 6 Duke with an inspired effort on the road. They led the Broncos by just two points midway through the second half and trailed for six-plus minutes in the game.

—Miles McBride scored 17 points, Derek Culver had 14 and No. 11 West Virginia finished fast to beat Georgetown 80-71 in the first meeting between the former Big East rivals since 2014. Culver, the leading scorer and rebounder for the Mountaineers, was limited to just 18 minutes because of foul trouble.

— Kyler Edwards had 13 points and 11 rebounds for No. 17 Texas Tech as the Red Raiders overcame a sluggish start and pulled away in an 81-40 win over Grambling State. Edwards was one of five players scoring in double figures. The 4-1 Red Raiders never trailed.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA

Bulls’ Temple says he’s recovering from virus

CHICAGO (AP) — Garrett Temple of the Chicago Bulls says he’s recovering from COVID-19. The guard and forward says he tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Nov. 28 and is isolating in a Chicago hotel. He is mostly symptom-free after experiencing a headache and fatigue as well as some congestion, shortness of breath and a cough, though he did not lose his taste or smell.

In other virus-related developments in the NBA:

— The Portland Trail Blazers have closed their facility for deep cleaning after three positive COVID-19 tests came back in a span of four days. Sunday was to have been the first full day of training camp for the Blazers. They, along with all other NBA teams, began having players back in their facility for individual workouts last week.

PGA-MAYAKOBA CLASSIC

Hovland birdies the last hole to win Mayakoba Classic

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) — Viktor Hovland won the Mayakoba Golf Classic with a 12-foot birdie putt on the final hole Sunday. It was the second win this year for the 23-year-old from Norway, and the second time Hovland won with a birdie on the last hole.

The former NCAA champion from Oregon closed with a 63. The victory moves Hovland to No. 15 in the world.

LPGA TOUR

43-year-old Angela Stanford wins her home LPGA Tour event

THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — Angela Stanford won her home LPGA Tour event in front of her parents, closing with a 4-under 67 for a two-stroke victory in the Volunteers of America Classic. The 43-year-old former TCU star from Fort Worth won her seventh LPGA Tour title and first since the major Evian Championship in 2018.

She finished at 7-under 277 at Old American Golf Club. Inbee Park, So Yeon Ryu and 19-year-old Yealimi Noh, tied for the third-round lead, each shot 70 to tie for second in the final tuneup before the U.S. Women’s Open next week at Champions Golf Club in Houston. T