No. 15 Virginia Tech faces off against Penn State

Penn State (2-1) vs. No. 15 Virginia Tech (4-0)

Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Virginia Tech hosts Penn State in an early season matchup. Virginia Tech won over VMI 64-57 on Thursday, while Penn State came up short in a 98-92 game in overtime to Seton Hall on Sunday.

SENIOR STUDS: Virginia Tech has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Keve Aluma, Tyrece Radford, Justyn Mutts, Nahiem Alleyne and Wabissa Bede have collectively accounted for 74 percent of all Hokies points this season.LOVE FOR LUNDY: Seth Lundy has connected on 42.9 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 21 over his last three games. He’s also made 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Penn State as a team has made 11 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Big Ten teams.

