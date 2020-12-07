No. 21 Rutgers faces Syracuse

Sports

Syracuse (3-0) vs. No. 21 Rutgers (3-0)

Rutgers Athletic Center, Piscataway, New Jersey; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Rutgers hosts Syracuse in an early season matchup. Syracuse easily beat Rider by 35 on Saturday. Rutgers is coming off a 70-56 win over Hofstra on Nov. 29.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The prolific Ron Harper Jr. has averaged 21 points and 7.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Scarlet Knights. Jacob Young is also a big facilitator, maintaining an average of 15.3 points, 5.7 assists and 2.7 steals per game. The Orange are led by Quincy Guerrier, who is averaging a double-double with 16.3 points and 10.7 rebounds.GIFTED GUERRIER: Guerrier has connected on 40 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 5 over his last three games. He’s also converted 63.6 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Rutgers has scored 84 points per game and allowed 64.7 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Syracuse as a team has made 10 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among ACC teams.

