Providence faces TCU

Sports

Providence (3-2) vs. TCU (4-1)

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence plays TCU in an early season matchup. Both teams last saw action this past weekend. Providence won 79-67 over Fairleigh Dickinson on Saturday, while TCU fell to Oklahoma at home on Sunday, 82-78.

STEPPING UP: Kevin Samuel is putting up 9.2 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks to lead the charge for the Horned Frogs. RJ Nembhard is also a big contributor, putting up 12.6 points per game. The Friars are led by David Duke, who is averaging 18 points and 5.2 rebounds.DOMINANT DAVID: Duke has connected on 38.9 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 18 over the last five games. He’s also made 87.1 percent of his free throws this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Providence’s A.J. Reeves has attempted 25 3-pointers and connected on 16 percent of them, and is 4 for 25 over the last five games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Horned Frogs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Friars. TCU has an assist on 39 of 78 field goals (50 percent) over its past three contests while Providence has assists on 30 of 75 field goals (40 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Providence offense has recorded a turnover on only 13.7 percent of its possessions, which is the 24th-best rate in the nation. The TCU defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16 percent of all possessions (ranked 258th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com