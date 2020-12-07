Sports

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-POLL

Gonzaga, Baylor remain on top

UNDATED (AP) — Gonzaga and Baylor remain atop the AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll after their hotly anticipated game in Indianapolis was called off about 90 minutes before tipoff last week because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Bulldogs program.

Gonzaga received 54 of 61 first-place votes from a national media panel while the Bears had the other seven. Iowa remained third after Luka Garza’s monster week powered the Hawkeyes to a pair of easy victories,

Michigan State climbed four spots to No. 4 and Kansas jumped two spots to round out the top 5.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE BASKETBALL-BAYLOR

Baylor looks for opponent

WACO, Texas (AP) — The No. 2 Baylor men’s basketball team is looking for a replacement opponent for its scheduled home opener. The Bears were supposed to play Nicholls State on Tuesday night, but the Colonels had positive COVID-19 tests in their program.

Baylor said it was trying to find another opponent to play before its Big 12 opener at home Sunday against No. 13 Texas.

The cancellation of the home opener comes two days after Baylor’s showdown with No. 1 Gonzaga was scrapped only 90 minutes before tip Saturday because a player and another person with the Bulldogs’ traveling team tested positive.

Elsewhere in college basketball:

— No. 13 Wisconsin’s men’s basketball game with No. 25 Louisville scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed. Wisconsin officials say the schools are trying to arrange a date to make the game up later in the season. The announcement comes four days after Louisville announced it was pausing team-related activities indefinitely due to a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing measures within its program. That already caused Louisville to cancel a scheduled Dec. 4 home game with UNC Greensboro.

— The UConn men’s basketball team has suspended team activities for a second time this fall following another positive coronavirus test in the program. The school said the move will force the postponement of Friday’s home game against St. John’s. That was to have been the first Big East game for the Huskies since returning to the conference after seven years in the American Athletic Conference. The UConn women’s program is set to begin play on Saturday against UMass-Lowell after coming back from its own coronavirus-related shutdown.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Michigan resumes workouts

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s football team has resumed limited workouts, taking a step toward possibly playing No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday.

The Wolverines paused in-person activities last week after a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.

The Buckeyes, who have Big Ten and national title hopes, played through what coach Ryan Day called a “mini outbreak” on Saturday in a 52-12 win at Michigan State after he was relegated to watching the game from home.

NFL-JETS-WILLIAMS

Jets fire defensive coordinator after much-criticized play

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets have fired defensive coordinator Gregg Williams a day after his stunning play call cost the team its first win of the season.

The still-winless Jets were seconds away from their first victory Sunday until Williams inexplicably called for an all-out blitz against Las Vegas. Derek Carr heaved a perfectly placed 46-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III with 5 seconds left to lift the Raiders to a 31-28 victory. Ruggs was in man-to-man coverage with rookie cornerback Lamar Jackson.

Williams took heavy criticism from fans, the media and even team captain Marcus Maye.

NFL-WASHINGTON-STEELERS

Steelers unbeaten ahead of visit from Washington

PITTSBURGH — The unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers can lock up a playoff berth with a win over Washington later today.

The Steelers are coming off an uneven 19-14 victory over Baltimore in a game that was rescheduled three times because of a COVID-19 outbreak among the Ravens.

Pittsburgh guard David DeCastro says the daily concerns of trying to play the season amid a pandemic have outweighed any hype surrounding his team’s torrid start.

Washington has won two straight to get back in the race in the underachieving NFC East.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL-PANTHERS

COVID-19 shuts down Panthers facility

UNDATED (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have shut down their facility for the next two days after multiple players either tested positive for COVID-19 or were exposed to someone with the virus during the team’s bye week.

Last week, the Panthers placed rookie defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos and practice squad defensive tackle Bruce Hector on the list, which is for players who have either tested positive for the coronavirus or have had close contact with someone who has.

NFL-DIVERSITY

Virtual hiring interviews only until teams out of contention

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL is allowing only virtual interviews of candidates for a variety of football jobs, including coach and general manager, until both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Troy Vincent, who oversees the league’s football operations, believes that will make for more opportunities for a diverse collection of candidates.

In a wide-ranging conference call on diversity and inclusion in the NFL, Vincent stressed the importance of adhering to the spirit of the Rooney Rule. It was enacted in 2003 to enhance opportunities for minorities to be considered for coaching positions.

NFL-BRADY-BUNDCHEN

Arrest after break-in at Tom Brady-Gisele Bundchen mansion

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Police have arrested a man they say broke into a suburban Boston mansion owned by Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen and made himself comfortable on a couch.

Police in Brookline responded early Monday after a security company reported alarms had gone off in the house. They reported seeing an intruder on a security camera. Police say a homeless man was found lying on a couch in the basement. No one was home.

The former New England Patriot and his family moved to Florida after he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason.

The suspect faces charges of trespassing and breaking and entering.

MLB-SUGANO

Japanese pitcher Sugano available

NEW YORK (AP) — Japanese star pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano has been posted by the Yomiuri Giants and is available for bidding to major league teams. The bidding can begin Tuesday and runs through Jan. 7.

A right-hander who turned 31 on Oct. 11, Sugano was 14-2 with a 1.97 ERA and three shutouts in 20 games last season, striking out 131 and walking 25 in 137 1/3 innings. He is 101-49 with a 2.32 ERA over eight seasons in Japan.

Sugano started for Japan against the U.S. in the semifinal of the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

MLB-REDS-ANGELS TRADE

Angels acquire closer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have acquired closer Raisel Iglesias from the Cincinnati Reds for right-hander Noé Ramirez and a player to be named or cash.

Iglesias has been the Reds’ closer for the past four seasons, racking up 100 saves in 114 opportunities over that stretch with a career 3.15 ERA. The 30-year-old Cuban right-hander is coming off a strong performance in the shortened season.

Ramirez is a Los Angeles native who was among the Angels’ few effective relievers last season, going 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in 21 appearances.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Outfielder Mitch Haniger and the Seattle Mariners have agreed to a $3.01 million, one-year contract and avoided arbitration. Haniger did not play last season due to lingering issues from injuries suffered during the 2019 season. But the Mariners expect the former All-Star to be fully recovered and ready for the start of the 2021 season. The 29-year-old Haniger had his best year in 2018 when he hit .285 with 26 home runs and 93 RBIs and was selected to the All-Star team.

— Longtime St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright has won the Roberto Clemente Award, given annually by Major League Baseball for community involvement and philanthropy. Wainwright’s Big League Impact foundation and recording artist Garth Brooks’ Teammates for Kids Foundation teamed for a Home Plate Project with Texas pitcher Kyle Gibson, and donated about $5.8 million donated to 94 charities.

TRUMP-MEDAL OF FREEDOM

Trump to honor legendary Iowa wrestler Gable at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has presented the nation’s highest civilian honor to Dan Gable, a renowned wrestler and coach from Iowa who won a gold medal at the 1972 Summer Olympics. Trump called Gable “the greatest wrestler, probably ever.”

Gable is one of several sports figures to be presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom during Trump’s time in office. Gable was a champion wrestler at Iowa State University, compiling a 117-1 record and winning two NCAA titles. Gable would go on to an incredibly successful coaching career at the University of Iowa, where his teams won 15 NCAA titles.

BRITISH OPEN-SCHEDULE

British Open venues confirmed for 2023 and 2024

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The R&A says that the British Open will be played at Royal Liverpool in 2023 and at Royal Troon in 2024.

The tournaments were rescheduled following the cancellation of this year’s Open at Royal St George’s because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was the first time since 1945 that the British Open was canceled.

OBIT-RALSTON

Grand Slams champ Dennis Ralston dead at age 78

NEW YORK (AP) — Five-time Grand Slam doubles champion Dennis Ralston has died at age 78.

Ralston was one of the initial players signed to the professional World Championship Tennis tour in the 1960s and a member of the sports’ Hall of Fame. Ralston reportedly died Sunday of cancer in Austin, Texas.