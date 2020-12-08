ECU plays N. Fla.

Sports

North Florida (0-6) vs. East Carolina (4-0)

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum, Greenville, North Carolina; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida visits East Carolina in a non-conference matchup. Both teams last saw action on Monday. East Carolina won over UNC Wilmington 88-78 in overtime, while North Florida fell 79-77 to Florida Atlantic.

STEPPING UP: The powerful Jayden Gardner is putting up 20.3 points and seven rebounds to lead the way for the Pirates. Complementing Gardner is Tristen Newton, who is accounting for 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. The Ospreys have been led by Josh Endicott, who is averaging 9.4 points and 7.4 rebounds.EFFICIENT ENDICOTT: Endicott has connected on 55.6 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 5 over the last three games. He’s also made 54.5 percent of his free throws this season.

TWO STREAKS: North Florida has dropped its last four road games, scoring 60.5 points and allowing 83.5 points during those contests. East Carolina has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 80.7 points while giving up 63.3.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Pirates have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Ospreys. East Carolina has 59 assists on 88 field goals (67 percent) over its past three matchups while North Florida has assists on 50 of 76 field goals (65.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: East Carolina is ranked second among AAC teams with an average of 77 points per game.

