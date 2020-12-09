Buffalo squares off against Mercyhurst

Sports

Mercyhurst vs. Buffalo (1-2)

Alumni Arena, Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Bulls are set to battle the Lakers of Division II Mercyhurst. Buffalo lost 86-78 at Bowling Green in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Buffalo has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jeenathan Williams, Jayvon Graves, Ronaldo Segu, Brock Bertram and David Nickelberry have combined to account for 86 percent of all Bulls scoring this season.JEENATHAN HAS A JUMP SHOT: Through three games, Buffalo’s Jeenathan Williams has connected on 42.9 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 60 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Buffalo went 8-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Bulls put up 78.5 points per contest across those 12 games.

