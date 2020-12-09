Jacksonville plays UNO

Sports

New Orleans (1-4) vs. Jacksonville (3-2)

Swisher Gym, Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans and Jacksonville look to bounce back from losses. Each program is coming off of a loss in their last game. Jacksonville lost 80-78 at home to Campbell on Tuesday, while New Orleans fell 79-70 to Campbell on Wednesday.

SQUAD LEADERS: Dontarius James is putting up 17.4 points and 4.4 rebounds to lead the way for the Dolphins. Complementing James is Tyreese Davis, who is putting up 13.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. The Privateers are led by Troy Green, who is averaging 16.6 points and 5.4 rebounds.GIFTED GREEN: Green has connected on 25 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 8 over the last five games. He’s also converted 84 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Privateers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Dolphins. Jacksonville has an assist on 34 of 81 field goals (42 percent) over its previous three contests while New Orleans has assists on 41 of 83 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Jacksonville is ranked second among Atlantic Sun teams with an average of 77.2 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com