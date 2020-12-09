Sports

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Baylor in action at home

WACO, Texas (AP) — In college basketball, second-ranked Baylor is in action tonight at home against Stephen F. Austin. Baylor’s schedule so far has been plagued by cancellations and postponements. Saturday’s game against top-ranked Gonzaga was among the casualties.

In other action:

— West Virginia will play at home for the first time this season when the eleventh-ranked Mountaineers welcome Robert Morris to Morgantown tonight. West Virginia bounced back from a loss to top-ranked Gonzaga by beating former Big East rival Georgetown on Sunday.

— Number-13 Texas hosts Texas State tonight in the Longhorns’ final non-conference game before starting Big 12 play.

— The team that’s tied with Texas at number-13 — Wisconsin — was supposed to play Louisville tonight, but that game was postponed after Louisville had a positive COVID-19 test within its program. Wisconsin will instead play Rhode Island this afternoon.

— In other college basketball action, 17th-ranked Texas Tech hosts Abilene Christian, number-19 Richmond is at home against Northern Iowa, and Indiana visits 20th-ranked Florida State.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NC State pauses basketball activities

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State has paused men’s basketball activities amid positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.

The school announced the move Wednesday. That comes after the Wolfpack had to cancel a “Bubbleville” game against Connecticut in the Huskies’ home state last weekend as well as postpone Tuesday’s trip to Michigan for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Because of the pause, N.C. State’s scheduled game against Florida Atlantic this weekend won’t be played. The schedule beyond that game is unclear.

At the time of the UConn cancellation, N.C. State said all program members had tested negative before traveling to Connecticut to face Massachusetts-Lowell and again after their arrival. But a subsequent test came back positive the day before the matchup with the Huskies.

N.C. State’s announcement says there have been two members of the traveling party who have tested positive.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Limited number of fans can attend ACC championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference says it will allow limited fans to attend its football championship game between No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 4 Clemson on Dec. 19.

The state of North Carolina previously issued public-gathering restrictions for outdoor venues because of the coronavirus pandemic, allowing schools to fill 7% of their stadium capacity for fans. Following that guidance, the ACC said Wednesday that capacity would be set at 5,240 for Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The league says fans and staff must wear masks in the stadium and follow social-distancing markers displayed throughout the stadium.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL-PACKERS

Packers will limit attendance

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers will limit attendance at Lambeau Field games to team employees and their families for the remainder of the regular season.

The team says the decision is based on a continued high rate of coronavirus activity in Brown County and many areas of the state. The team is also concerned rates may spike with the holiday season approaching.

Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy says “the health and safety of our community, players and fans is our top priority.”

WLUK-TV has reported that the Packers allowed a limited group of about 500 employees and their families during their last two home games on Nov. 29 and last Sunday.

The Packers have two regular season home games remaining. They face the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 19 and the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 27.

The team says an approach to any potential home playoff games will be decided at a later date.