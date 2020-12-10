Kentucky squares off against ND

Sports

Notre Dame (1-2) vs. Kentucky (1-3)

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame and Kentucky look to bounce back from losses. Notre Dame fell 90-85 at home to Ohio State on Tuesday. Kentucky lost 79-62 to Georgia Tech on Sunday.

STEPPING UP: The prolific Prentiss Hubb is averaging 22.3 points, five rebounds and 5.3 assists to lead the charge for the Fighting Irish. Nate Laszewski is also a primary contributor, accounting for 15 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. The Wildcats have been led by Brandon Boston Jr., who is averaging 14.5 points and 6.8 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Hubb has made or assisted on 46 percent of all Notre Dame field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Notre Dame offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.8 percent of its possessions, which is the 30th-best rate in the nation. The Kentucky defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 260th among Division I teams).

