Middle Tenn. squares off against Covenant

Covenant vs. Middle Tennessee (1-3)

Murphy Athletic Center, Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders will be taking on the Scots of NAIA program Covenant. Middle Tennessee lost 80-70 loss at home to Chattanooga in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: DeAndre Dishman has averaged 9.8 points and five rebounds to lead the charge for the Blue Raiders. Jordan Davis has paired with Dishman and is averaging 9.3 points per game.CLUTCH CHRIS: Chris Barnette has connected on 100 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Middle Tennessee went 1-9 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Blue Raiders scored 65.3 points per contest in those 10 games.

