Miss. St. plays host to Dayton

Sports

Dayton (2-1) vs. Mississippi State (3-2)

State Farm Arena, Atlanta; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton and Mississippi State both look to put winning streaks together . Dayton beat Northern Kentucky by six in its last outing. Mississippi State is coming off an 82-59 win over Jackson State in its most recent game.

.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Jalen Crutcher has been directly responsible for 47 percent of all Dayton field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 13 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi State is rated first among SEC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 40.7 percent. The Bulldogs have averaged 14 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com