Nebraska looks to knock off No. 8 Creighton

Nebraska (3-2) vs. No. 8 Creighton (3-1)

CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Creighton looks to give Nebraska its ninth straight loss against ranked opponents. Nebraska’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 21 Maryland Terrapins 69-61 on March 14, 2019. Creighton lost 73-72 on the road to Kansas on Tuesday.

STEPPING UP: Dalano Banton and Teddy Allen have led the Cornhuskers. Banton has averaged 14.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists while Allen has recorded 17.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and three steals per game. The Bluejays have been led by juniors Marcus Zegarowski and Christian Bishop, who are averaging 13.3 and 14.5 per game, respectively.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Banton has directly created 41 percent of all Nebraska field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 13 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Creighton has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 85.3 points while giving up 61.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bluejays have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Cornhuskers. Creighton has 56 assists on 95 field goals (58.9 percent) over its previous three games while Nebraska has assists on 39 of 76 field goals (51.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Creighton has committed a turnover on just 13 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all Big East teams. The Bluejays have turned the ball over only 9.3 times per game this season.

