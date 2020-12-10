Nebraska Omaha faces tough test vs No. 5 Kansas

Sports

Nebraska Omaha (2-4) vs. No. 5 Kansas (5-1)

Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Kansas presents a tough challenge for Nebraska Omaha. Nebraska Omaha has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Kansas is coming off a 73-72 home win over Creighton on Tuesday.

STEPPING UP: Kansas’ Jalen Wilson has averaged 16.3 points and nine rebounds while Christian Braun has put up 13 points and 6.5 rebounds. For the Mavericks, Matt Pile has averaged 10.3 points and eight rebounds while Ayo Akinwole has put up nine points.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Wilson has connected on 38.5 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 16 over his last three games. He’s also converted 62.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Kansas has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 75.7 points while giving up 62.3.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Jayhawks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Mavericks. Kansas has an assist on 41 of 82 field goals (50 percent) across its previous three games while Nebraska Omaha has assists on 30 of 68 field goals (44.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Kansas is ranked second in the Big 12 with an average of 73.5 possessions per game.

