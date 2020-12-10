Sports

NFL-PATRIOTS/RAMS

Ahead of rematch, Rams’ Super Bowl loss to Pats still stings

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams host the New England Patriots Thursday night in the franchises’ first meeting since the Super Bowl two seasons ago.

Sean McVay, Jared Goff, Aaron Donald and the rest of the remaining Rams would love a measure of redemption for their dismal performance in that 13-3 loss. Both teams need strong performances with a short turnaround to keep their positions in the playoff race.

Los Angeles is in first place in the NFC West at 8-4, while New England has clawed into the AFC hunt with four wins in five games to move to 6-6.

MLB-NEWS

Adam Eaton and White Sox finalize $8 million, 1-year deal

UNDATED (AP) — Outfielder Adam Eaton and the Chicago White Sox have reunited, finalizing a one-year contract that guarantees $8 million. Eaton gets $7 million next season, and the White Sox have an $8.5 million option for 2022 with a $1 million buyout.

Eaton played for Chicago from 2014-16 and was dealt to the Washington Nationals at the December 2016 winter meetings for current ace Lucas Giolito, Dane Dunning and Reynaldo López. Eaton helped the Nationals win the World Series in 2019. They declined their option on him after he hit .226 in 41 games last season.

In other MLB news:

— Chadwick Tromp and the San Francisco Giants have agreed on a one-year deal after the team declined to tender a contract to the rookie catcher from Aruba before last week’s deadline. He gets a salary of $583,000 while in the major leagues and $150,000 while in the minors. Tromp announced on social media he would be returning to the Giants, who initially signed him to a minor league deal for last season. The 25-year-old Tromp batted .213 with four home runs and 10 RBIs in 24 games last season.

OLYMPICS-USOPC-PROTEST RULE

AP Exclusive: USOPC hears athletes, won’t punish protesters

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee has responded to calls from American athletes by announcing it won’t sanction them for raising their fists or kneeling on the medals stand at next year’s Tokyo Games and beyond.

It’s a response to a set of recommendations from a USOPC athlete group that seeks changes to the much-maligned Rule 50 of the IOC Olympic Charter, which prohibits inside-the-lines protests at the games. It was this rule that most famously led to the ouster of U.S. medalists Tommie Smith and John Carlos from the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City after the sprinters raised their fists on the medals stand to protest racial inequality in the United States.

NBA-NETS-JERSEY PATCH

Wardrobe change: Nets add Motorola patch to uniforms

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets will have a different look — beyond Kevin Durant in their lineup — when they open the NBA season. The Nets will be wearing a Motorola uniform patch as part of a new partnership with the mobile communications company. Brooklyn’s black-and-white uniforms will feature Motorola’s batwing logo woven into the front left shoulder. The Nets’ practice jerseys also will have Motorola placed on the lower abdomen area.

The deal comes as the Nets begin one of the most anticipated seasons in franchise history, starting with the NBA’s 2020-21 opener on Dec. 22 against Golden State, Durant’s former team.