No. 5 Kansas faces off against Tarleton State

Tarleton State (2-2) vs. No. 5 Kansas (5-1)

Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Kansas hosts Tarleton State in a non-conference matchup. Both teams earned home victories in their last game. Kansas earned a 73-72 win over Creighton on Tuesday, while Tarleton State won easily 84-43 over Arlington Baptist on Wednesday.

LEADING THE WAY: Kansas’ Jalen Wilson has averaged 16.3 points and nine rebounds while Christian Braun has put up 13 points and 6.5 rebounds. For the Texans, Tahj Small has averaged 12.5 points and 7.3 rebounds while Shamir Bogues has put up 7.5 points and 5.8 rebounds.TERRIFIC TAHJ: Small has connected on 57.1 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 3 over the last three games. He’s also made 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Kansas has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 75.7 points while giving up 62.3.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Texans have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Jayhawks. Kansas has an assist on 41 of 82 field goals (50 percent) across its past three contests while Tarleton State has assists on 39 of 72 field goals (54.2 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH TEXANS: Tarleton State has held opposing teams to 33.7 percent shooting from the field this year, the 10th-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

