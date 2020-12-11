Sports

NFL-NEWS

Belichick not ready to move on from Newton as Patriots’ QB

UNDATED (AP) — Bill Belichick is sticking with Cam Newton, after benching the Patriots’ starting quarterback amid one of New England’s worst offensive showings in years.

Newton completed 9 of 16 passes for 119 yards with an interception during Thursday night’s 24-3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and ended the night with a 53.9 passer rating. Jarrett Stidham came on in the fourth quarter for the second straight week and was 5 of 7 for 27 yards.

When Belichick was asked afterward who would start Dec. 20 against Miami, the longtime coach didn’t waver. He replied, “Cam’s our quarterback.”

New England fell to 6-7 after being held without an offensive touchdown for the second time this season and 15th since Belichick became coach in 2000. The Patriots have seven losses for the first time since 2002 and appear likely to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

In other NFL news:

— Washington’s NFL team is banning fans for its last two regular-season home games because of the coronavirus pandemic. The team says its games against the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 20 and against the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 27 will now be played without spectators. The stadium in Landover, Maryland, had been open to limited friends and family for games, before allowing up to 3,000 fans per game starting last month. But now the club says it “must remain diligent in protecting our staff, players, fans, and the community as the region continues its fight against COVID-19.” Washington is 5-7 and in contention for the division title in the NFC East.

MLB-PHILLIES-DOMBROWSKI

AP sources: Phillies hiring Dombrowski to lead baseball ops

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies are set to hire longtime baseball executive Dave Dombrowski as president of baseball operations, according to two people familiar with the decision. One of the people tells The Associated Press that an announcement is expected as early as Friday.

Andy MacPhail is the Phillies’ current president and has planned to retire after the 2021 season. He said in October he would be willing to step aside sooner to make way for a new baseball operations boss.

Dombrowski has led baseball operations for Montreal, Miami, Detroit and Boston, winning World Series titles with the Marlins in 1997 and Red Sox in 2018.

GOLF-PRESIDENTS CUP-MEDINAH

Presidents Cup to be played at Medinah in 2026

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Americans will get another crack at winning a cup at Medinah. This time it will be the Presidents Cup. The golf course in the Chicago suburbs was awarded the 2026 matches.

Medinah is famous for Tiger Woods winning the PGA Championship twice there and for hosting the U.S. Open three times. But its most recent memory was the 2012 Ryder Cup. The Americans had a 10-6 lead going into the last day when Europe staged the greatest comeback by a visiting team in Ryder Cup history.

The Presidents Cup will be at Quail Hollow in North Carolina in 2022 and Royal Montreal in 2024.

OLYMPICS-USOPC-PROTESTS

Olympics on tight timeline to chart new path on protest

UNDATED (AP) — The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s decision not to punish athletes who raise fists on the medal stand has been met with a tepid response from the IOC.

The Olympic organization is looking for solutions to its much-maligned Rule 50 that bars protests inside the lines at the games. But it does so knowing that many of its 206 countries don’t hold the same concerns about social injustice or freedom of speech as the United States. China, for instance, plays a major role in the Olympics. It hosted the 2008 Games and will host the Winter version in 2022.

The leader of the USOPC, Sarah Hirshland, says she knows things could be rocky for a while but the move puts her federation on the right side of history.

TOKYO OLYMPICS-SPONSORS

Tokyo Games sponsors being asked to pay more

TOKYO (AP) — Domestic sponsors have already contributed a record of $3.3 billion to help pay for the Tokyo Olympics. That’s at least twice as much as any previous Games. But it’s still not enough. Now sponsors are being asked to pay millions more to cover some of the soaring costs of the one-year postponement.

This comes as Japanese businesses are battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, raising doubts about re-investing in an Olympics that may be short on fans but long on pandemic-related rules that will curtail sightseeing and spending.

Tokyo has signed up nearly 70 domestic sponsors for these Olympics. The Tokyo Games are to open on July 23, 2021.