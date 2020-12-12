Troy squares off against Central Baptist

Sports

Central Baptist vs. Troy (2-3)

Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Troy Trojans will be taking on the Mustangs of NAIA member Central Baptist. Troy is coming off a 62-57 win over North Alabama in its most recent game.

FAB FRESHMEN: Troy’s Zay Williams, Kam Woods and Nick Stampley have combined to account for 52 percent of all Trojans scoring this season.ROCK-SOLID ROBINSON: Kelvin Robinson has connected on 66.7 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Troy went 2-7 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last season. The Trojans offense put up 66 points per contest across those nine games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com