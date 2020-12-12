Sports

T25 FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

Smith’s TD return sparks No. 1 Tide’s 52-3 rout of Arkansas

UNDATED (AP) — DeVonta Smith returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown as No. 1 Alabama scored 28 points in a span of 11 minutes in the first half as the Crimson Tide rolled past Arkansas 52-3.

Najee Harris scored consecutive touchdowns just 14 seconds apart and a final plunge from 1 yard by Brian Robinson Jr. had Alabama in cruising toward the Southeastern Conference championship game next week against No. 6 Florida.

It was an otherwise quiet day for Smith, with three catches for 22 yards, but the receiver bolstered his surging case for Heisman Trophy consideration on one play. Arkansas lost for the fourth straight game.

In other Top 25 football games:

— JT Daniels threw three touchdown passes, two of them to George Pickens as No. 12 Georgia broke away from Missouri 49-14. Zamir White ran for 126 yards and a score. The Bulldogs improved to 7-2. Missouri managed just 200 yards of offense after topping the 600-yard mark each of the past two weeks. The Tigers are 5-4. The game was tied at 14 when Pickens reached to his shoe tops to gather in a 36-yard touchdown toss from Daniels in the final minute of the first half. The pair connected again for another TD on the first drive of the second half.

— Cam Porter ran for a career-high 142 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 15 Northwestern tuned up for the Big Ten championship game by beating Illinois 28-10. Porter came in with just 32 yards and one TD. But the freshman broke out in a big way. Northwestern’s focus now shifts toward the Big Ten championship game against No. 3 Ohio State next week. Porter scored from the 2 near the end of the second quarter. He added an 18-yarder on the opening drive of the second half.

— Ty Jordan scored twice, including a game-sealing 66-yard TD burst, and Utah’s revamped defense forced three turnovers to help the Utes rally past No. 21 Colorado 38-21. The win by the Utes on a snowy day most likely put an end to the Buffaloes’ Pac-12 title hopes. The soon-to-be-unseated Pac-12 South champion Utes found their footing on the frozen field in the second half, turning a 21-10 deficit into a 34-21 lead after Jordan’s long run with less than five minutes remaining. Colorado’s Brenden Rice, the son of Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice, showed off his speed by scoring twice, on a punt return and a bubble screen.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

Cal at Washington State canceled because of COVID-19

UNDATED (AP) — California’s game at Washington State was canceled less than two hours before kickoff Saturday because of a case of COVID-19 on the Cal team. The Pac-12 says Cal wasn’t able to field enough scholarship players to meet the minimum threshold. The Golden Bears had one player test positive and then additional players were sidelined because of contact tracing. The game was declared a no contest.

It’s the third Washington State game that has been postponed or canceled because of the pandemic. Both teams are struggling to qualify for postseason play. Neither team has an opponent set for next weekend.

In other college football news:

— Texas has ended speculation about coach Tom Herman’s future, announcing that he will return in 2021 for his fifth season. The No. 23 Longhorns are 6-3 this season after their scheduled regular-season finale at Kansas was canceled because of COVID-19 issues. Herman has never had a losing season with the Longhorns, but they have made only one appearance in the Big 12 title game during his tenure and now have gone 11 seasons since their last conference championship in 2009. Herman has three seasons remaining on a guaranteed contract that is due to pay him more than $6 million per year. The 45-year-old coach is 31-18 at Texas, including a 1-4 record against arch-rival Oklahoma, and is 53-22 overall including his two seasons as head coach at Houston.

T25 BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

No. 20 FSU tops Florida 83-71 after Gators star collapses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Highly touted freshman Scottie Barnes scored 17 points and No. 20 Florida State extended its dominance against rival Florida with an 83-71 victory that came after the Gators’ best player collapsed on the court and was rushed to a hospital.

Keyontae Johnson was taken off the floor on a stretcher in the opening minutes and transported to Tallahassee Memorial for evaluation. Florida officials said he was in critical but stable condition. The Seminoles dominated after his exit and won their seventh straight in the series.

Like most of his teammates, Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 during the summer. Although the cause of Johnson’s ailment was not immediately known, the coronavirus can lead to myocarditis, a viral infection of the heart muscle. At its most severe, myocarditis can lead to sudden cardiac arrest and has been a documented cause of death for young, otherwise healthy athletes.

In other Top 25 basketball games:

— John Fulkerson had 15 points and 12 rebounds, helping No. 12 Tennessee pull away late in the second half to beat Cincinnati 65-56. A 3-pointer by David DeJulius put Cincinnati ahead 53-51 with 6:14 left. The 6-foot-9 Fulkerson came back with four foul shots, giving the Vols the lead for good. Tennessee is 2-0. The Vols went 25 for 30 from the line while Cincinnati went 4 for 7. Jeremiah Davenport scored 14 points for the Bearcats, who are 2-2.

— Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 15 points in his return from an ankle injury and No. 17 Texas Tech beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 77-57 for coach Chris Beard’s 100th victory with the Red Raiders. Freshman Micah Peavy and graduate transfer Marcus Santos-Silva scored 12 points apiece. The Red Raiders never trailed after finding themselves behind with eight minutes to go before avoiding a major upset in their previous game against Abilene Christian. Nolan Bertain scored 12 points for the Islanders, who lost their fifth straight game since winning the opener.

MLB-NEWS

AP source: Catcher James McCann, Mets near $40M, 4-year deal

NEW YORK (AP) — Free agent catcher James McCann and the New York Mets are close to completing a $40 million, four-year contract as the team continues to upgrade its roster under new owner Steve Cohen. A person close to the deal confirmed the details to The Associated Press after other news outlets reported the terms.

McCann was an All-Star with the White Sox in 2019 when he hit .273 with 18 home runs and 60 RBIs. He batted .289 with seven homers and 15 RBIs for Chicago this year in 31 games during the pandemic-shortened season.

In other MLB news:

— Pitcher Brandon Morrow is back with the Los Angeles Dodgers after signing a minor league contract. Morrow spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Cubs while struggling with injuries. The 36-year-old right-hander was 6-0 with a 2.06 ERA in 45 games for the Dodgers in 2017 after being promoted from Triple-A in the middle of the season. In 14 postseason relief appearances, including all seven games in the World Series, Morrow allowed runs in just three appearances.

F1-ABU DHABI GP

Verstappen takes pole position with stunning lap

YAS ISLAND, Abu Dhabi (AP) — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen produced a stunning last lap Saturday and beat both Mercedes cars to take the pole position for Formula One’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. He was .025 seconds ahead of Valtteri Bottas and .086 clear of world champion Lewis Hamilton for his first pole of the season and third of his career.

Hamilton has won 11 races this year but missed last Sunday’s Sakhir GP in Bahrain as he recovered from the coronavirus. This denied the seven-time F1 champion the opportunity to equal Vettel’s single-season record of 13 wins, set with Red Bull in 2013. Speaking after qualifying, Hamilton said he is still feeling side effects, including lower energy levels than before, and has lost weight.