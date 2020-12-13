Sports

NFL-SCHEDULE

Mahomes, Chiefs clinch AFC West with 33-27 win over Dolphins

UNDATED (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs overcame a 30-yard sack, four turnovers and a 10-point deficit to clinch their fifth consecutive AFC West title by beating Miami 33-27.

Mahomes was picked off three times, his first multi-interception game in more than two years, but threw for 393 yards and two scores to help the Chiefs earn their eighth consecutive victory.

Tyreek Hill ran through the Dolphins’ secondary and behind it, scoring on a 32-yard run and a 44-yard reception when Mahomes hit him at the goal line. Travis Kelce had eight catches for 136 yards and a touchdown.

In other NFL action today:

— Tom Brady threw for 196 yards and two touchdown in helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers bolster their playoff hopes with a 26-14 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Brady tossed TD passes of 48 yards to Scotty Miller and 2 yards to Rob Gronkowski to rebound from losing two straight home games entering Tampa Bay’s bye. Ronald Jones had a 1-yard TD run and Ryan Succop kicked field goals of 18 and 48 yards. The Bucs entered Sunday holding the sixth playoff spot in the NFC, with the Vikings nipping at their heels after winning five of six following a 1-5 start.

— Derrick Henry ran for 215 yards and two touchdowns as the Tennessee Titans dominated Jacksonville 31-10 and handed the Jaguars a 12th consecutive loss. It was his best performance in five trips to his hometown area. It also was Henry’s fourth game with at least 200 yards and two scores. That broke an NFL record he previously held with Hall of Famers Jim Brown, Barry Sanders and LaDainian Tomlinson. Henry also topped the century mark for the ninth consecutive road game. That leaves him one shy of the NFL mark set by Sanders in 1997.

— Andy Dalton was good enough in his return to Cincinnati, tossing two touchdown passes and helping lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 30-7 win over the Bengals. Cincinnati greatly contributed to the cause. The Bengals fumbled the ball away on their first three drives, leading to 17 first-half points by the Cowboys (4-9). The homecoming for Dalton, who was the starting quarterback for the Bengals for nine seasons, was the storyline of the week leading up to a game between two injury-plagued teams whose seasons are all but lost.

— Drew Lock threw for 280 yards and a career-high four touchdowns, Diontae Spencer returned a punt 83 yards for his first career score and the Denver Broncos held on to beat the Carolina Panthers 32-27 on Sunday. Lock connected on touchdown throws of 49 and 37 yards to rookie KJ Hamler and also threw scoring strikes to Nick Vannett and Tim Patrick to help the Broncos snap a two-game losing streak. The Broncos sacked Teddy Bridgewater four times including one by Dre’Mont Jones on Carolina’s final possession in which the Panthers turned the ball over on downs. Carolina has lost seven of its last eight.

— Mitchell Trubisky outplayed Deshaun Watson in their first meeting since they entered the NFL by throwing for three touchdowns and the Chicago Bears snapped a six-game losing streak with a 36-7 victory over the Houston Texans. David Montgomery ran for an 80-yard touchdown on Chicago’s first play from scrimmage. Watson was sacked a career-high tying seven times including a safety by Khalil Mack. The Bears stopped their worst skid since the 2002 team dropped eight in a row to match a franchise record. Trubisky buried the Texans in the first half by throwing for three TDs as the Bears grabbed a 30-7 lead.

— Arizona beat the New York Giants on a balmy day for December 26-7.

T25 FOOTBALL-POLL

Coastal breaks into top 10; Alabama still No. 1

UNDATED (AP) — The first top-10 shakeup in more than a month pushed Coastal Carolina to No. 9 in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday.

Alabama was a unanimous No. 1, followed by Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A&M as those teams held their spots for a sixth straight week.

Surprising losses by Florida and Miami shuffled the rest of the top 10. No. 6 Cincinnati and No. 7 Indiana each moved up one spot and No. 8 Iowa State jumped two. Then come the unbeaten Chanticleers, the first Sun Belt Conference team to crack the AP’s top 10.

Georgia landed at No. 10 ahead of Florida at 11. The Gators dropped five spots after losing in a bizarre and dramatic fashion to LSU in the fog Saturday night.

Miami plummeted 10 spots to No. 19 after getting blown out by North Carolina. The Tar Heels moved up four spots to No. 16.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

Auburn and Illinois fire their coaches

UNDATED (AP) — Auburn has fired coach Gus Malzahn, who led the Tigers to the national championship game in his first season but could never replicate that success.

Athletic director Allen Greene announced the firing on Sunday, a day after the Tigers finished the regular season with a 24-10 victory over Mississippi State. They’re 6-4 in a pandemic-shortened season of all Southeastern Conference opponents, getting blown out by highly ranked teams Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M. They were also upset by a struggling South Carolina, which wound up firing coach Will Muschamp during the season.

Malzahn went 68-35 in eight seasons and was 39-27 against SEC opponents. He led the Tigers to an SEC title in 2013, his first season, losing to Florida State in the national championship game.

In other college football news:

— Illinois has fired coach Lovie Smith with one game left in its ninth consecutive losing season. Smith became Illinois’ first Black head football coach when he was hired by athletic director Josh Whitman in March 2016. The longtime NFL coach went 17-39 in five seasons at the school. The Illini (ih-LY’-ny) made one postseason appearance under Smith, losing 35-20 to California in the Redbox Bowl in 2019. They were 6-4 last year and fell to 2-5 this season after a 28-10 loss at Northwestern on Saturday.

— Virginia is not going to a bowl game. A week before bowl announcements are due, on Dec. 20, the Cavaliers announced they will not be entertaining an invitation to a postseason game. The school said the decision came after the program’s captains and other leaders met with the team to discuss the postseason. The 5-5 Cavaliers had their regular season end Saturday in a 33-15 loss at Virginia Tech. Virginia fell short of the ACC’s desire that all schools play 11 games when its game at Florida State was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns.

T25 BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

No. 4 Michigan State stays unbeaten, tops Oakland 109-91

UNDATED (AP) — Gabe Brown scored a career-high 20 points, and No. 4 Michigan State used a 13-0 run early in the second half to pull away to a 109-91 victory over Oakland.

Rashad Williams scored 23 of his 36 points in the first half for Oakland, his second straight huge game against a big-name opponent.

The Golden Grizzlies trailed by one shortly after halftime before Michigan State quickly pushed the lead into double digits. Aaron Henry scored 15 points and Joshua Langford contributed 13 for the unbeaten Spartans.

In other Top 25 games:

— Luka Garza scored 23 points and Joe Wieskamp added 20 as No. 3 Iowa beat Northern Illinois 106-53 on Sunday. Garza, who came into the game leading the nation in scoring at 30.4 points per game, added eight rebounds while playing just 20 minutes as coach Fran McCaffery used his reserves for much of the second half. It was a season high in scoring for Wieskamp, who played just 19 minutes. Iowa had its third game of 100 or more points. Adong Makuoi had 14 points and Anthony Crump had 10 for winless Northern Illinois.

— Miles McBride scored 20 points and No. 11 West Virginia rode a hot-shooting first half to an 87-71 victory over No. 19 Richmond. West Virginia made 10 straight shots during an 18-1 run at the end of the first half for a 52-30 halftime lead. For the game the Mountaineers shot 58% from the floor, including 8 of 14 3-pointers. Taz Sherman added 15 points and Sean McNeil and Oscar Tshiebwe both had 12 points for the Mountaineers. Tyler Burton and Nathan Cayo each scored 14 points for Richmond. Blake Francis added 12 points.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-NEWS

Florida’s Johnson remains in critical, stable condition

UNDATED (AP) — Florida forward Keyontae Johnson remains in critical but stable condition at a Tallahassee hospital, a day after he collapsed on the court during a game at Florida State.

The team provided the update Sunday. No details have been released about what might have caused Johnson to crumple to the floor as teams came out of a timeout early in the game. The Southeastern Conference’s preseason player of the year was moved to a stretcher and carried off the court.

Florida sent one of its jets to Norfolk, Virginia, to get Johnson’s parents Saturday and take them to Tallahassee to be with their son. Gators coach Mike White also stayed there overnight along with head athletic trainer Dave Werner.

In other college basketball news:

— The Atlantic Coast Conference has postponed Wednesday night’s men’s basketball game between No. 25 Louisville and North Carolina State because of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining within the Cardinals program. Louisville resumed activities on Thursday after a weeklong pause. A previous outbreak wiped out games against UNC Greensboro and Wisconsin. Louisville and Wisconsin are looking to reschedule that meeting but no date has been set.

— Northern Iowa says it won’t play its scheduled men’s basketball matchups with No. 13 Wisconsin or Marshall this week. The Panthers were scheduled to visit Wisconsin on Wednesday and Marshall on Saturday. Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson announced Sunday that the team is pausing all basketball activities, including practice and those two games. Jacobson said the COVID-19 pandemic and injuries have had a major impact on his team and the players it has available. Northern Iowa begins its Missouri Valley Conference schedule Dec. 27 by hosting Missouri State.

— Jimmy Collins, who coached Illinois-Chicago to the NCAA tournament three times in 14 seasons, has died. He was 74. The school announced that Collins died Sunday morning. Collins led UIC to a 218-208 record from 1996 to 2010. The Flames posted four 20-win seasons and made the program’s only NCAA tournament appearances in 1998, 2002 and 2004. Collins played for Lou Henson at New Mexico State from 1967-70. He helped the Aggies reach the Final Four in his final season and was drafted 11th overall by the Chicago Bulls. Collins spent 13 seasons as an assistant under Henson at Illinois.

— Former NCAA administrator Sue Donohoe has died after a brief illness. Donohoe was a longtime board member of the Hall of Fame and a Class of 2020 inductee. The Hall of Fame did not detail what caused her death but said it wasn’t related to COVID-19. Donohoe joined the NCAA in 1999 as the director of the women’s basketball championship. She was the vice president of Division I women’s basketball from 2003-2011. Donohoe then became the executive director of the Kay Yow Cancer Fund until her retirement in 2015.

MLB-NEWS

Mets make it official, hire Porter as GM with 4-year deal

NEW YORK (AP) — Jared Porter and the New York Mets have finalized a four-year contract that makes him the 14th general manager in franchise history. The team announced the move on Sunday. The 41-year-old Porter spent the past four seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks as senior vice president and assistant general manager. He will report to Mets president Sandy Alderson, who has taken charge of baseball operations under new owner Steve Cohen. Porter worked under Theo Epstein with the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs, winning three World Series in Boston’s front office and another with the Cubs before joining the Diamondbacks in 2017.

NHL-OBIT-LACROIX

Architect of 2 Avs Stanley Cup titles, dies at 72

DENVER (AP) — Pierre Lacroix (luh-KWAH’), the astute executive who was the architect of two Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup championship teams, has died. The Avalanche confirmed his death Sunday at age 72. No cause of death was given.

Lacroix was a driving force behind turning the Avalanche into a perennial power after the team relocated from Quebec to Denver for the 1995-96 season. The Avalanche hoisted the ’96 Stanley Cup Trophy in their first season in the Mile High City and again in 2001.

F1-ABU DHABI GP

Verstappen wins season-ending Abu Dhabi GP in dominant style

YAS ISLAND, Abu Dhabi (AP) — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has won Formula One’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in dominant style for his second victory of the season and 10th of his career.

He finished 16 seconds ahead of Valtteri Bottas and 18.4 clear of world champion Lewis Hamilton, who missed last Sunday’s grand prix in Bahrain with a case of COVID-19. The seven-time F1 champion said after qualifying Saturday that said he was still feeling side effects.

GOLF-WORLD TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Fitzpatrick wins World Tour Championship, Westwood wins Race to Dubai title

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Lee Westwood has clinched the Race to Dubai title to end a season as the European Tour’s No. 1 player for the third time, at the age of 47, after a crazy finish to the DP World Tour Championship won in dramatic circumstances by Matt Fitzpatrick.

Westwood finished in second place outright on 14 under par after a 4-under 68 in his final round. That was enough to jump to the top of the Race to Dubai standings but only after a meltdown by his rivals in the final holes at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Westwood won what was formerly known as the Order of Merit title for the first time 20 years ago and again in 2009.