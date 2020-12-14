Champions League draw: Barcelona faces Paris Saint-Germain in pick of round of 16 ties

Sports

After six thrilling match days, the Champions League group stages are over and we now look forward to the knockout stages of Europe’s most prestigious competition.

The pandemic has meant the vast majority of the games have been played behind closed doors, but the intensity and quality has remained high despite the absence of fans.

Defending champion Bayern Munich is undoubtedly the overwhelming favorite to once again lift the trophy, though — as we’ve seen around the European domestic leagues — this season is likely to throw up more than one surprise.

Pick of the bunch

In what is unquestionably the blockbuster tie of the round of 16, crisis club Barcelona will face last season’s beaten finalist Paris Saint-Germain.

Both sides have struggled for form domestically since the beginning of the season, with Barcelona, under new coach Ronald Koeman, sitting in a lowly eighth place in La Liga, already nine points off leaders Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid.

The Champions League had provided some respite for Barca, which won its opening five group stage games. However, a heavy 3-0 defeat to Juventus in the final match day meant Barca became the first team in Champions League history to win its opening five matches and not finish top of the group.

PSG, meanwhile, was beaten by Lyon on Sunday to leave the top of Ligue 1 looking very congested. Defeat leaves PSG in third and just one point off leader Lille, but just six points separates first and seventh.

However, more worryingly than its patchy form, star forward Neymar was stretchered off in tears with what appears to be a left ankle injury sustained after a heavy challenge from Lyon’s Thiago Mendes.

PSG now faces an anxious wait to find out the extent of the damage and whether Neymar will be fit in time to face his former club when the Champions League resumes in February.

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid and Chelsea provide an intriguing match up, with the wily, battle-hardened Diego Simeone going up against the inexperienced Frank Lampard.

The London club have at times looked exhilarating in attack under Lampard, but have so far failed to find consistency. However, after only just scraping through last season’s group stages, Chelsea progressed at a canter this season, firing 14 goals and conceding just two to impressively top Group E.

Conversely, Atletico has struggled to find form in the Champions League and needed to avoid defeat against RB Salzburg in the final group stage game to guarantee a place in the last 16.

While domestic form, despite defeat to Real Madrid on Saturday, has seen Simeone’s side set the early pace in La Liga, Atleti has so far failed to find its feet in Europe. Could this season see the Argentine coach prioritize trying to win a first league title since 2014 over European glory?

Draw in full

Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Manchester City

Lazio vs. Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea

RB Leipzig vs. Liverpool

Porto vs. Juventus

Barcelona vs. PSG

Sevilla vs. Borussia Dortmund

Atalanta vs. Real Madrid

The first legs of the round of 16 will take place on 16-17 February and the second legs on 9-10 March.

